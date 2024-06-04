Second-year Colts safety suffers season-ending torn Achilles tendon

INDIANAPOLIS — Young Colts safety Daniel Scott has suffered a season-ending injury in June for the second consecutive season.

Scott, a fifth-round pick by Indianapolis in 2023, spent his entire rookie season on injured reserve due to a torn ACL suffered during the team’s offseason workouts last spring.

The Cal product fought his way back to the field, impressed the coaching staff with his work ethic and turned heads at the start of organized team activities this spring.

But Scott suffered a torn Achilles tendon in organized team activities last week and will miss the entire 2024 season.

“To have that happen to him again, it’s a tough break,” Steichen said. “You never want it to happen in back-to-back years, but you’ve seen guys who’ve had injuries throughout their careers, major injuries, it’s a bump in the road. For him, you’ve just got to have a positive outlook and attack that rehab like we all know he’s going to.”

The Colts were high on Scott’s potential despite his lack of time on the field.

Indianapolis general manager Chris Ballard had repeatedly referenced Scott as a part of the team’s wide-open picture at free safety, and he’d impressed in practices early this year.

“I think he’s going to have a hell of a future,” Steichen said two weeks ago. “He’s smart, intelligent. That’s part of it, playing in the back end, communication.”

Now, Scott has to fight his way back from a season-ending injury for the second year in a row, before he ever gets to take the field in an NFL game.

The Colts are trying to rally around Scott now.

“Really, just hang in there,” Steichen said the team is telling Scott. . “He’s a pro now. When he got hurt last year, he was at every practice, he had the script in his hand, he was taking mental reps, and then he was doing a hell of a job out here in OTAs.”

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Colts safety Daniel Scott suffers season-ending torn Achilles tendon