The second College Football Playoff rankings are out

It was a wild, wild week of college football, with several top teams going down. The coaches and Associated Press had their say, what about the College Football Playoff rankings committee?

The committee was under some fire last week due to the first iteration of the College Football Playoff rankings, but much of the questionable placements have since worked themselves out, with Clemson and Alabama losing. Also, No. 1 Tennessee went down thanks to a dominant performance by Georgia. Meanwhile, Ohio State struggled at Northwestern, a team with just one win, while Michigan football dismantled Rutgers thanks to a dominant second half.

Who will be No. 1? Will it be Georgia? Almost assuredly. But there’s a case to be made for Ohio State, Michigan, and TCU for the No. 2 spot.

Here are the latest rankings.

Washington Huskies (7-2)

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Kentucky Wildcats (6-3)

Kentucky

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Florida State Seminoles (6-3)

Photo: Isaiah Hole

UCF Knights (7-2)

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Illinois Fighting Illini (7-2)

Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-3)

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas State Wildcats (6-3)

AP Photo/Nate Billings

Texas Longhorns (6-3)

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Tulane Green Wave (8-1)

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

NC State Wolfpack (7-2)

Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

North Carolina Tar Heels (8-1)

Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State Nittany Lions (7-2)

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Utah Utes (7-2)

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

UCLA Bruins (8-1)

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Ole Miss Rebels (8-1)

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Clemson Tigers (8-1)

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama Crimson Tide (7-2)

Photo: Isaiah Hole

USC Trojans (8-1)

USC

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

LSU Tigers (7-2)

Syndication: The Daily Advertiser

Oregon Ducks (8-1)

Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Tennessee Volunteers (8-1)

Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

TCU Horned Frogs (9-0)

Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan Wolverines (9-0)

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Ohio State Buckeyes (9-0)

Joseph Scheller-The Columbus Dispatch

Georgia Bulldogs (9-0)

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire