The second College Football Playoff rankings are out
It was a wild, wild week of college football, with several top teams going down. The coaches and Associated Press had their say, what about the College Football Playoff rankings committee?
The committee was under some fire last week due to the first iteration of the College Football Playoff rankings, but much of the questionable placements have since worked themselves out, with Clemson and Alabama losing. Also, No. 1 Tennessee went down thanks to a dominant performance by Georgia. Meanwhile, Ohio State struggled at Northwestern, a team with just one win, while Michigan football dismantled Rutgers thanks to a dominant second half.
Who will be No. 1? Will it be Georgia? Almost assuredly. But there’s a case to be made for Ohio State, Michigan, and TCU for the No. 2 spot.
Here are the latest rankings.
Washington Huskies (7-2)
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Kentucky Wildcats (6-3)
Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Florida State Seminoles (6-3)
Photo: Isaiah Hole
UCF Knights (7-2)
Photo: Isaiah Hole
Illinois Fighting Illini (7-2)
Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-3)
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Kansas State Wildcats (6-3)
AP Photo/Nate Billings
Texas Longhorns (6-3)
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Tulane Green Wave (8-1)
Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
NC State Wolfpack (7-2)
Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
North Carolina Tar Heels (8-1)
Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports
Penn State Nittany Lions (7-2)
Photo: Isaiah Hole
Utah Utes (7-2)
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
UCLA Bruins (8-1)
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Ole Miss Rebels (8-1)
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Clemson Tigers (8-1)
Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports
Alabama Crimson Tide (7-2)
Photo: Isaiah Hole
USC Trojans (8-1)
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
LSU Tigers (7-2)
Syndication: The Daily Advertiser
Oregon Ducks (8-1)
Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images
Tennessee Volunteers (8-1)
Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel
TCU Horned Frogs (9-0)
Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
Michigan Wolverines (9-0)
Photo: Isaiah Hole
Ohio State Buckeyes (9-0)
Joseph Scheller-The Columbus Dispatch
Georgia Bulldogs (9-0)
Photo: Isaiah Hole