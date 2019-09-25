Second annual 'Over the Edge Charlotte' gives drivers reason to rappel

For the second year, The NASCAR Foundation and the NASCAR Hall of Fame Foundation partnered up to build a better future for youth across the community through healthcare and education services with the “Over the Edge Charlotte” campaign.

“Over the Edge” allows those who like to test their limits or just everyday community advocates to rappel 10 stories down the Embassy Suites in Uptown Charlotte — all for the kids.

In order to earn a spot, participants needed to raise a minimum of $1,000. Those funds are then shared equally between The NASCAR Foundation and the NASCAR Hall of Fame Foundation with a common goal of helping children live happier and healthier lives.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Hall of Fame executive director Winston Kelley and NASCAR Hall of Famer Rusty Wallace rappelled for the second year in a row, joined Tuesday by newcomers Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Kurt Busch and NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Justin Allgaier.

Busch announced he‘d match whatever is donated to the cause up to $1,000 and has currently raised $1,135, while his efforts just keep growing.

Hey guys, next Tues I‘ll be rappelling down 10 stories in Charlotte to help support children‘s education & healthcare needs. We‘re all taking donations, PLUS I‘ll match whatever you can donate (up to $1k total). Visit https://t.co/kGAFoQeg99 for more info & to donate. Thank you! — Kurt Busch (@KurtBusch) September 18, 2019

Busch went to Twitter after rappelling, describing how much fun it was to go “Over the Edge,” and The NASCAR Foundation captured Busch gearing up to head to the roof.

Story continues

On the second day of the event, Wednesday, NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series drivers Ross Chastain and Jordan Anderson took part in the fun, as well as NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers Jeremy Clements and Vinnie Miller.

“It is really cool to be a part of something bigger than you are, really,” Anderson told NASCAR.com. “What the Foundation does and being able to help kids, especially here in the Charlotte area, I‘m from Columbia, live in Mooresville now so Charlotte is home for me now. To see what they‘re doing in the community, it‘s just so amazing. I‘m blessed to be able to do what I love to do, to be in NASCAR, but to see what NASCAR does to give back, I‘m just so passionate about that and to be a part of that definitely puts things in perspective.”

They did it👏 Our @NASCAR drivers rappelled 10 stories this morning in order to raise money for kids who need it most in our racing communities🏁 #ForTheKids #OverTheEdgeCharlotte THANK YOU 🤩 @RossChastain @JClements51 @j66anderson @VinnieMiller_ pic.twitter.com/GIyWhpaTeH — The NASCAR Foundation (@NASCAR_FDN) September 25, 2019

Since it started last year, “Over the Edge Charlotte” has raised approximately $350,000 and just this year, there have been 694 donor and 813 donations.

“The awareness that it brings to our sport and for our cause, the awareness it brings to the Hall of Fame and their foundation, it‘s really just a great thing,” said Nichole Krieger, executive director of The NASCAR Foundation. “At the end of the day, it‘s all about the kids.”

RELATED: Find out more about the NASCAR Foundation