Second annual BC Memorial Tournament set for this weekend

Apr. 4—The second annual BC Memorial Tournament will return to the House of Chills this weekend.

The tournament is in honor of Brandon Corey who passed away at the age of 47 in October of 2023. Brandon's brother, Ben, and friends of Brandon organized a hockey tournament last year based around his celebration of life.

"Last year went excellent," Corey said. "It was above and beyond what we planned. Everyone had a blast, including Kenny Wregget. He said as long as this is going he will always come up for it."

Brandon played on the Meadville Bulldogs hockey team and was a two-time state champion in 1992 and '93. He graduated from Meadville in '93 and attended Penn State University where he played club hockey. Brandon was a lifelong supporter of Bulldog hockey.

Corey and Tommy Westfall, a former Meadville Bulldog standout and 1993 graduate, were the masterminds behind the tournament, which has become an event many look forward to.

"BC's passing was horrible, but the one silver lining was we were able to create this tournament and get all these guys together," Westfall said. "Some of the guys BC played with at PSU or other venues, everyone is able to come together and have a kinship and a great time."

Every year Bulldog hockey, namely Jamie Plunkett and Kyle Waite, organize an alumni game on the night before Thanksgiving. Not everyone can make the game due to family obligations, or living out of state, so the BC Memorial Cup is an opportunity for old friends to come together.

"I think it's a great event for Meadville. When you think of events in Meadville you think of the Crawford County Fair," Westfall said. "In the summer you think of Conneaut Lake and everything that brings. The BC Memorial Cup is something I feel people look forward to.

"I'm so thankful for all the support from the Meadville community, sponsors, Kenny Wregget himself coming up here for puck drop. Ben did such a great job setting things up."

Tournament competition begins Friday at 5:45 p.m. at the Meadville Area Recreation Center. The final of three games on Friday starts at 8:15. Games resume Saturday at 8 a.m. with the fourth game set for 5:30 p.m. Three more games are scheduled for Sunday.

Admission to the tournament is free, but there will be a 50/50, a gifts auction, tournament memorabilia for sale and donations are welcome. Last year, donations were given to Double Socks, a local organization that helps youth play hockey.

"We were able to donate a good amount of money to Double Socks last year," Corey said. "This year we want to donate to Double Socks, Pittsburgh Warriors and a few others to spread the wealth around."

New to the tournament this year are the Pittsburgh Warriors and a team made up of Crawford County police officers. They will join four returning teams from last year. The Pittsburgh Warriors are an organization of honorably discharged service members with service-connected disabilities that use hockey to create a bond between themselves, according to their website.

Also new this year is the Katy Snow Heroes Cup. Katy Snow, a longtime MARC employee who touched a lot of lives, passed away in September.

"I thought we should honor her," Corey said. "As a young kid and an adult she was always there and was a major part of the Meadville Area Recreation Complex."

Returning from last year is former Pittsburgh Penguin Ken Wregget. Wregget was a goaltender and member of the Penguins' 1992 Stanley Cup team. He was Brandon Corey's favorite goaltender.

Wregget and Corey connected at 31's Sports bar and Grill, Wregget's restaurant in Bridgeville, last year. The two became friends and Wregget attended last year's tournament. He was on-hand for the puck drop and signed autographs. This year, Wregget will in attendance on Saturday and Sunday.

At Firehouse Tap and Grille on Saturday at 8 p.m., two jerseys will be honored. A signed Wregget jersey as well as a BC Memorial jersey worn by Corey last year will be hung on the wall in a ceremony.

"We will honor Kenny for being with us and being a major part of the tournament," Corey said. "He helped me get all this together and has been there for us."

The tournament concludes on Sunday with the final game set for 2 p.m.

"I think this is a great way to wrap up the hockey season. We also have the Bulldog hockey alumni game around Thanksgiving, but for those of us that don't have family in Meadville anymore it is tough to get back for that," Kevin Straub, who played with Westfall and Brandon on the '92 and '93 state title teams, said. "This is a second opportunity for those that can't make the alumni to come back and see everyone. I spent a lot of Thanksgivings back in Meadville with Tommy and Brandon.

"BC was always the first one to hop in a car and drive through the middle of the night to see you or be somewhere for you. I think that's why so many people are willing to hop in a car for seven hours and have a weekend for him. It's a good way to pay homage back to him."

