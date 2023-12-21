Seckar drops 20 in Oshkosh West girls basketball win over Kaukauna; No. 5 Oshkosh North boys hoops upset again

MADISON - No. 5 Oshkosh North (4-2, 3-1 Fox Valley Association) was upset for the second time in the past three games with an 80-75 loss to unranked Madison East (5-2, 3-2 Big Eight).

Zay Mitchell tied for the game-high with 33 points to lead the Spartans. Stevie Clark chipped in with 26 points for North.

Camron Henderson led East with 33 points, Reece Jordan Jr. added 18 points, and Demond Laongoen had 14 for the Purgolders.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Lourdes Academy 65, Winneconne 62

WINNECONNE - The Knights (6-1, 4-1 Trailways-East) just edged out the Wolves (1-6, 0-3 East Central) to pick up a non-conference road win.

Mitchell Wing scored 25 points on 10-of-14 shooting, including 3-for-4 on three-pointers, with seven rebounds and six assists to lead Lourdes.

Calvin Tollard added 15 points and JJ McKellips had four threes to finish with 14 for the Knights.

Brody Schaffer led Winneconne with 18 points on 8-of-12 shooting from the field.

Lourdes 41 24 - 65

Winneconne 36 26 - 62

Berlin 82, Markesan 59

BERLIN - Markesan (0-9, 0-5 Trailways-West) was held to just 15 points while Berlin (7-1, 1-1 East Central) dropped over 50 in the first half of a rout over the Hornets.

CJ Hudson made three 3-pointers to lead Berlin with 19 points. Alex Johnson added four threes to finish with 14 points and Aaron Bartol had 13 points with seven steals.

Markesan 15 44 - 59

Berlin 53 29 - 82

Omro 76, North Fond du Lac 54

OMRO - The Foxes (6-1, 5-0) remained undefeated in conference with a blowout victory against the winless Orioles (0-8, 0-5 Flyway).

Keenan Rahn led Omro with 17 points. Mason Huth added 14 points and Ryan Schoeni had 11 for the Foxes.

Oshkosh West 57, Menasha 49 (Monday)

MENASHA - The Wildcats (2-5, 1-3 Fox Valley Association) defeated the Bluejays (2-6, 1-2 Bay) in a matchup of former FVA foes.

Dylan Taylor led West with 25 points, six rebounds, six assists, and four steals. Joey Ware added 11 points and Noah Gelhar had 10 for the Wildcats.

Josiah Hibbler and Tayden Wilke each scored 15 points to lead Menasha.

Oshkosh West 28 29 - 57

Menasha 17 32 - 49

Chilton 79, Ripon 54 (Monday)

RIPON - In a battle of the Tigers, Ripon (3-4, 1-2 East Central) held a two-point lead at halftime, but Chilton (1-6, 0-4 Eastern Wisconsin) exploded for 50 points in the second half to pick up their first victory of the season in blowout fashion.

Henry Beuthin went 8-of-15 from the floor, including 5-for-8 behind the arc, to lead Ripon with a game-high 23 points. Mason Killam added 13 points.

Ryan Pierquet and Ben Willett each led Chilton with 17-point double-doubles. Pierquet tallied 10 assists with seven rebounds and Willett had 11 boards. Aiden Wittmus and Zac Halbach both followed with 12 points each.

Chilton 29 50 - 79

Ripon 31 23 - 54

Saturday's Oshkosh area results: No. 3 Oshkosh North boys basketball hangs on in double OT thriller over D2 No. 5 Stoughton

Monday/Tuesday Fond du Lac area recap: Petersen's double-double leads top-ranked Waupun girls basketball over No. 8 Pius XI Catholic

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Oshkosh West 51, Kaukauna 44

KAUKAUNA - The Wildcats (5-4, 3-3 Fox Valley Association) defeated the Galloping Ghosts (3-4, 2-4 FVA) to even their conference record.

Paige Seckar led Oshkosh West with 20 points, including two three-pointers and a perfect 10-for-10 at the free throw line, six rebounds, four assists and four steals.

Laina Hammen added 12 points on 5-of-10 shooting from the field with a couple of threes of her own.

Winneconne 63, No. 4 (D-5) Lourdes Academy 45

WINNECONNE - The Wolves (4-6, 2-2 East Central) outscored Lourdes by nine points in each half to upset the No. 5-ranked Knights (4-1, 3-0 Trailways East), serving them their first loss of the season while picking up a third straight victory and the second on back-to-back nights.

Grace Mitchell led Winneconne with 16 points and four steals. Harper Neace added 14 points for the Wolves.

Lourdes Academy 25 20 - 45

Winneconne 34 29 - 63

Ripon 49, Chilton 33 (Monday)

RIPON - The boys-girls doubleheader resulted in a split as Ripon (2-7, 0-3 East Central) came back from down two at halftime to outscore Chilton (4-6, 2-3 Eastern Wisconsin), 28-10, in the second half and pick up the non-conference win.

Bryn Carlson and Karsyn Bauman each led Ripon with 10 points apiece. Carlson also had seven rebounds, three assists and two steals and Bauman had seven steals.

Maddie Mueller made three three-pointers to lead Chilton with nine points and Errieta Davis added eight points. Chilton played without their top two scorers and committed 31 turnovers as a team.

Chilton 23 10 - 33

Ripon 21 28 - 49

Winneconne 71, Campbellsport 35 (Monday)

WINNECONNE - The Wolves (3-6, 2-2 East Central) made 12 threes as a team on their way to doubling up the Cougars (1-8, 0-5 Flyway) to pick up a non-conference victory.

Jada Kaiser and Isabella Schaffer each drained three 3-pointers for nine points apiece to lead a balanced Winneconne offense. Caitlin Wegner and Harper Neace both contributed eight points.

To contact Lance LeQue, email him at LLeQue@gannett.com or follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @LanceLeQue .

This article originally appeared on Oshkosh Northwestern: Oshkosh area Dec. 18-19 high school sports roundup