SecFed Block Party makes its return on Friday

Aug. 5—It started as an 85th anniversary celebration in 2019.

But no one wanted the party to end ... so, it's not. Although Security Federal Savings Bank's block party was canceled last year due to the pandemic, Marketing Director Lindsey Miller said it quickly became a favorite event among employees and area residents.

And the financial institution has made it a priority to carry the fun forward. "There has been a desire and need for something like this," she said. From 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, everyone is invited to the second SecFed Block Party at 314 Fourth St. There is no admission fee.

"We're very excited about it. We have about 30 volunteers who will be working the event," said Miller, explaining that the bank will close the lobby early and barricade the parking lot at approximately 4 p.m. so crews can set up for the party.

There will be kid-friendly games and prizes, an inflatable obstacle course, and corn hole.

The Logansport Fire Department will provide its smoke house while the Logansport High School football team and cheerleaders will sponsor a dunk tank. The LHS athletic boosters will have a high strike or strength tester game on site.

"It's a community event, not only are (organizations) participating, but families are joining together," said Miller. "It's a great way to get involved."

And that's the point of the festivities.

Miller said so many youths leave for college and never return because they find attractions elsewhere. However, when the community comes together to show support of each other and to promote fun, then people recognize the potential and appreciation of their hometown.

Downtown businesses, non-profits, and new businesses are welcome to promote their services during the party. Miller said this is a unique way to network while giving people a chance to learn what is available in Logansport.

That includes enjoying local foods. Vibrant Events will have a food truck on site as will El Taquito Feliz. U-Know will be serving ice cream. For adults 21 and older, a beer garden by Vibrant Events will be available.

And from 5 to 6 p.m., the Logansport Dance Team will perform followed by the Time Travelers from 7 to 9 p.m.

Overall, said Miller, the block party could be a way to bring people together, similar to the former Iron Horse Festival that used to be a main attraction for Logansport.

In 2019, the block party drew more than 500 people.

It gave the community a way to celebrate, said Miller. "And it became a way to help out local businesses and organizations. It became a way to improve our community" by promoting morale, togetherness, and pride in Logansport.

What better way to honor the community than by continuing with a new tradition, she said. "It's a great way to show our appreciation, and a great way to celebrate downtown."

Reach Kristi Hileman at kristi.hileman@pharostribune.com or 574-732-5150