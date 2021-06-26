Secert to the Rays’ success? Joe Maddon says it’s obvious

ST. PETERSBURG — Having spent nine years managing the Rays and a good part of the last 6 ½ watching them when not on the job with the Cubs or Angels, Joe Maddon knows a bit about their methods.

In his opinion, their return to prominence, making the playoffs the past two years (after just missing in 2018) and contending strongly again this year is not a surprise.

And not really a secret.

The creative thinking of the front office, led by general manager Erik Neander is a key component. The ability to regularly get good returns in the high volume number of trades they make is huge. Not feeling disadvantaged when facing the bigger-name, higher-salaried Yankees and Red Sox is a mental boost.

But ask Maddon how the Rays keep winning, and he points to the Tropicana Field mound.

“They do a wonderful job of scouting and producing pitchers, which nobody else seems to be able to do,” he said before Friday’s game. “And that is the secret sauce. There’s no other secret sauce. It’s pitching.”

In between when he took them to the playoffs four times from 2008-13 and their return to prominence under Kevin Cash, Maddon felt the Rays tried to be something they weren’t.

“What I think I saw is for a bit there, they got away from their DNA, trying to get a little bit more offensive,” he said. “They got away from just strictly pitching and defense. Right now, we just saw them (in May in Anaheim), their pitching’s spectacular. Because they have so much depth with their pitching, and they can do some creative things. Not everybody has that many good arms.

“I know their defense has not been up to snuff 100 percent, which is kind of unusual. But their pitching is still what it had been. … They got back to their roots in a sense, and that’s the biggest reason they’ve re-ascended.”

Maddon had some other thoughts on his former team, including:

⋅ The ongoing lack of attendance remains perplexing given the team’s success, with the obvious solution a new stadium on the Tampa side, allowing the team “to stay as long as it wants” in the area.

Story continues

“Isn’t interesting when David is always beating Goliath? I would think that you’d really build up this spectacular cult following here,” Maddon said. “I think if it was just a little bit easier to attend, you would get that. Because I think people would sign up to watch David beating up on Goliath all the time.”

⋅ Neander has played a huge role for a long time.

“Erik, to me, was one of the strongest voices even back then (when Andrew Friedman, now with the Dodgers, headed up baseball operations, and Chaim Bloom, now running the Red Sox, and James Click, now running the Astros, were involved),” Maddon said. “He was the guy I wanted to hear from. Erik would be the guy, to me, that would come up with different thoughts and ideas. He was the creative component of all of it. … I know first-hand what he did. … I’m happy for all the guys, but Erik doesn’t get enough credit, I don’t think.”

Wander wonders

More on the impact of rookie Wander Franco joining the team:

⋅ Kevin Kiermaier said: “The hotels we go to, we usually have eight people out there waiting for autographs and now we’re going to be slammed. So it’s going to be an adjustment for all of us.”

⋅ Franco’s Tuesday debut against Boston attracted a season-high and buzzing crowd 12,994; the next three games (two up against Lightning playoff games) drew a total of 27,958.

⋅ As part of extensive Franco coverage, mlb.com had two sabermetricians do projections for each of his first 10 seasons. The net standard comp? To eventual Hall of Famer Mike Schmidt.

⋅ That video of Franco’s dad joyously celebrating his Tuesday home run had more than 916,000 views on the team Twitter site and appeared in odd places like the Today with Hoda & Jenna morning show.

⋅ There were a record 61,305 orders for the Topps Now! Card, available for only 24 hours, from Franco’s debut, per sports business/betting reporter Darren Rovell. Also, five paper tickets (still used for player/staff complimentary seats) from Tuesday sold for $1,650 on eBay.

Rays rumblings

So, Tampa Bay vs. Montreal in the Stanley Cup? Hmmm. … Radio announcers Andy Freed and Dave Wills will resume traveling with the team for the first time since 2019 and calling road games from onsite. No word on any plans for the TV crew to travel. … Infielder Vidal Brujan looks to be next in line for a callup, but there’s a matter of him being in a 6-for-49 slump (through Friday) and needing a place to play, unless Brandon Lowe starts getting more time in the outfield (with someone else moved out), or less time overall. … With a day off Thursday in Buffalo, N.Y., before playing the Blue Jays, at least some Rays are talking about a visit to Niagara Falls. … Who doesn’t want to party with radio pre-/post-game host Neil Solondz? Watch parties are back, with events Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday; see raysradio.mlblogs.com. … Latest mock drafts have the Rays using the No. 28 pick on July 11 on East Carolina right-hander Gavin Williams (mlb.com, Bleacher Report), East Carolina second baseman Connor Norby (Baseball America), Wright State second baseman Tyler Black (espn.com), Auburn shortstop Ryan Bliss (The Athletic). … Ex-Ray Fred McGriff was among those sending videos congratulating Joe Maddon on being inducted into the Sports Club of Tampa Bay Hall of Fame, joking he was glad he never played for him since he’d probably have been platooned. … Several Rays are wearing T-shirts with a photo of catcher Mike Zunino after an incorrect and eventual overruled call. Zunino’s look of disgust is similar to the now-famous expression of Olympic gymnast McKayla Maroney. … Veteran lefty Rich Hill says onfield inspections of pitchers don’t belong in baseball, are “dehumanizing” and are pushing the game toward the circus-like atmosphere of a certain TV talk show: “We don’t want to turn baseball into Jerry Springer.”

• • •

