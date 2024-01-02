SEC won't win CFP championship for first time since 2018 after Alabama's Rose Bowl loss

The SEC's reign of terror in college football is over. At least, for now.

With Alabama's 27-20 overtime defeat at the hands of Michigan in the Rose Bowl, it assured that, for the first time since the 2018 college football season, the College Football Playoff champion will not come from the SEC. The last four champions — Georgia (2021-22), Alabama (2020) and LSU (2019) — all hailed from the Southeastern Conference.

The last non-SEC champion was Clemson, which defeated Alabama in Santa Clara, California. This CFP championship is also notable in that it will be completely devoid of an SEC team. The only other instance of that happening was in the inaugural 2014 iteration, between No. 4 Ohio State and No. 2 Oregon.

Alabama, of course, made the Rose Bowl this season after upending Georgia in the SEC championship game on Dec. 2, ending what the Bulldogs hoped would be a run of three straight championships. The Crimson Tide lost one other game on the year, in Week 2 against Texas, before running the table and making the playoff.

List of College Football Playoff champions

The winner of Washington vs. Michigan will be the 10th CFP champion and the last of the four-team era. Of those 10 champions, six have been SEC, including the last four.

Here's a look at past champions since 2014. (Number of championships listed in parentheses).

2014: Ohio State (1)

2015: Alabama (1)

2016: Clemson (1)

2017: Alabama (2)

2018: Clemson (2)

2019: LSU (1)

2020: Alabama (3)

2021: Georgia (1)

2022: Georgia (2)

Defending champion Georgia, of course, was left out in favor of Alabama. The Bulldogs were ranked No. 6 in the final standings behind Alabama (No. 4) and Florida State (No. 5). Georgia defeated a depleted Florida State 63-3 in the Orange Bowl.

The Big Ten is seeking is seeking its second CFP championship, with Ohio State claiming the first in 2014. The Pac-12, meanwhile, is hoping to win its first while in the death throes of conference dissolution.

It should be noted that Texas was also eliminated as a member of the Big 12 before joining the SEC next season. While a Texas win would not have gone down in the record books as an SEC win, it would have been a strong sign of SEC dominance over the years.

