SEC win for New Bedford boys soccer and more; SouthCoast's top performers for Oct. 7-10

The 2023 fall season is nearing the home stretch for SouthCoast's nine schools — Apponequet, Bishop Stang, Dartmouth, Fairhaven, GNB Voc-Tech, New Bedford, Old Colony, Old Rochester and Wareham.

Here's a look at the top high school performers, scores and highlights from Oct. 7-13, updated throughout the week.

Tuesday, Oct. 10

GOLF

Apponequet 251, Fairhaven 256: Apponequet’s Cam Poirier shot a career-best 35 to hand Fairhaven its second loss of the season. Colin McKay shot a 41 while Dom Snyder carded a 42 for the Lakers (7-9). For Fairhaven (10-2, 9-2 SCC), Calvin Downing shot a 37 while Tyler Vieira carded a 40.

Bishop Stang 240, Bishop Feehan 209: Matt Costello shot a career-best 4-under par 32 for 44 points at Heather Hill. Matt Oliveira fired an even par 36 for 36 points. Noah Cormier and Nathaniel Mello paired a couple of 1-over 37s for 34 points each.

Old Rochester 252, Case 289: Peter le Gassick shot a 2-over par 37 to lead Old Rochester (10-2, 10-0 SCC). Luke Pierre shot a 38 while Jack Czerkowicz carded a 41.

FIELD HOCKEY

Dighton-Rehoboth 2, Apponequet 0: Allison Arruda had five saves for the Lakers (2-8-2).

Somerset Berkley 7, Old Rochester 2: Emilia Perreira and Amber Engel each scored a goal for Old Rochester (1-5-3, 1-2-3 SCC) while Reilly Patraiko had 16 saves.

Fairhaven 2, Seekonk 1: Madi Lewis had two goals for Fairhaven (2-8, 1-7 SCC) while Lauren Souza had an assist and Natalie Carrico recorded her first shutout in net.

Wareham 1, East Bridgewater 1: Ava Brogioli scored the lone goal for Wareham (0-6-3, 0-3 MAC) off a pass from Jadyn Morrell to tie the game in the fourth quarter. Zoey Cardinal made 12 saves.

BOYS SOCCER

New Bedford 5, Bridgewater-Raynham 0: Troy Rocha, Kevin Herrera and Carlentz Jean Pierre each had one goal and one assist to power New Bedford (4-3-3, 3-1-1 SEC). Joao Pedro and Christopher Gibau added one goal apiece.

GIRLS SOCCER

Dartmouth 4, Brockton 1: Katherine Cheesebro had two goals to lead Dartmouth. Sarah Kelly and Izzy Sequin each scored once. Lidsey Klein had seven saves.

Old Colony 1, South Shore 0: Brooke Bastarache scored the lone goal for Old Colony (3-6-2, 3-4-2 MAC) while Izzy Hougasian was strong on defense.

Bridgewater-Raynham 6, New Bedford 0: Caitlyn Cordeiro was solid in net for the Whalers (1-9-1, 0-5 SEC).

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Case 3, New Bedford 0: Annabelle Huston led the Whalers (2-10, 1-3 SEC) with six kills while Lily Gonet had 16 assists.

Old Colony 3, Blue Hills 0: McKenna Benoit had three kills, one assist, five digs and 11 aces for the Cougars (2-10, 1-6). Madison Laughlin added one kill and eight aces while Kelly Quin had three digs and three aces.

St. Mary’s 3, Bishop Stang 1: Ali James had six kills and one ace while Lilly Manning chipped in with five kills and two aces for the Spartans (4-7, 1-5 CCL).

Wareham 3, Bristol-Aggie 0: Evelyn Francis had 15 digs, seven kills and two aces to lead Wareham. Priscilla Ross added six digs and one assist while Olivia LaCava had 15 assists, four digs and 10 aces.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Dartmouth 21, Bishop Stang 38: Lauren Kelly took second for Dartmouth (4-1, 3-1 SEC) with a time of 22:40. Amya Moura was third (23:03) followed by Grace Sperry (fourth; 23:26).

Old Rochester 15, Bourne 50; Old Rochester 15, Somerset Berkley 50: Alexia Gonsalves ran a first-place time of 21:04 to pace the Bulldogs (7-1). Maddie Conner was second (21:34) followed by Hanna Whalley (third; 21:43) and Aubrey Heise (fourth; 22:33).

Apponequet 18, GNB Voc-Tech 32: For the Bears (3-5, 1-3 SCC), Elena Aponte came third (22:34).

GNB Voc-Tech 26, Seekonk 29: Elena Aponte took first (22:34) for GNB Voc-Tech while Nevaeh Escobar was fourth (24:27).

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Dartmouth 16, Bishop Stang 45: Elijah Monteiro finished first (17:31) to power Dartmouth (4-1, 3-1 SEC) to victory. Luke Bloom-Glover was second (18:02) followed by Jared Mendonca (third; 18:07) and Tyler Amaral (fourth; 18:36).

Old Rochester 15, Bourne 50; Old Rochester 15, Somerset Berkley 50: Tyler Young took first for Old Rochester (8-0) with a time of 16:58. Aidan Silk was second (17:42) followed by Nolan Bushnell (third; 18:37) and John Bowman (fourth; 19:13).

Apponequet 24, GNB Voc-Tech 32: Daniel Ward ran a first-place time of 17:58 for GNB Voc-Tech (5-3, 2-2 SCC). Owen Vieira was fifth (19:12). Seekonk 23, GNB Voc-Tech 36: Daniel Ward came in second (17:58) against Seekonk.

Monday, Oct. 9

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Dartmouth 3, Apponequet 0: Haley Jenkins had 10 aces and 21 service points to lead Dartmouth (9-3, 4-0 SEC). Adeline Ablett added 10 kills while Brooke Davis had nine and Chloe McKinnon chipped in with seven. Alaina Strozik had 28 assists and seven digs. Gaby Velazquez had nine digs.

GIRLS SOCCER

Apponequet 5, Old Rochester 1: Apponequet's Arden McCarty had one goal and one assist for the Lakers (11-0-1, 7-0-1 SCC). Morgan Hayward, Emerson Ricciardi, Emma Seaberg and CeCe Levrault each had one goal while Jaida Beaulieu had an assist. Casey Radley and Grace Schwartz each had four saves.

BOYS SOCCER

Old Rochester 3, Apponequet 2: Old Rochester's Grady Oliveira had the game winner in the 65th minute off a pass from Aiden Costa to lead the Bulldogs (6-2-1, 5-2-1 SCC). Garrett Ignacio and Jayden Pedro each had a goal. For Apponequet (4-6-1, 2-5-1 SCC), Rowan Jensen and Madison Simmons each had one goal while Josh Snyder had 22 saves.

GOLF.

Old Rochester 237, GNB Voc-Tech 271: Old Rochester's Peter le Gassick shot a 2-over par 38 to lead the Bulldogs (9-2, 9-0 SCC). Brady Mills shot a 38 while Connor Galligan carded a 39.

Saturday, Oct. 7

GIRLS SOCCER

Bishop Stang 3, Arlington Catholic 1: Bishop Stang's Izzie Bromage had two goals for the Spartans (6-4-2). Bromage has a CCL-leading 17 goals this season.

FIELD HOCKEY

Somerset Berkley 4, Bishop Stang 0: Bishop Stang's Julia Caron made 19 saves for the Spartans (2-8, 0-5 CCL).

