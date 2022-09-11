SEC West standings after Week 2

It was a week filled with upsets in college football.

The Auburn Tigers managed to avoid that fate by pulling away from the San Jose State Spartans, but other SEC teams were not so fortunate. In the west, the then-No. 6 Texas A&M Aggies were felled by Appalachian State, causing them to fall to No. 22 in the AP Poll. They were the only team to lose, in the SEC West this weekend, though, which bodes well for other teams.

To note — the Arkansas Razorbacks maintain sole possession of the SEC West due to being the only team to boast a victory over an SEC opponent. Every team from Alabama down to Ole Miss is technically tied, while LSU and Texas A&M sit together at the bottom of the table as the only two teams with a loss.

With that in mind, here is where things currently stand:

Arkansas: 2-0 (1-0 SEC)

W Cincinnati (31-24)

W South Carolina (44-30)

Alabama (2-0, 0-0 SEC)

W Utah State (55-0)

W Texas (20-19)

Auburn (2-0, 0-0 SEC)

W Mercer (42-16)

W San Jose State (24-16)

Mississippi State (2-0, 0-0 SEC)

W Memphis (49-23)

W Arizona (39-17)

Ole Miss (2-0, 0-0 SEC)

W Troy (28-10)

W Central Arkansas (59-3)

LSU (1-1, 0-0 SEC)

L Florida State (24-23)

W Southern U (65-17)

Texas A&M (1-1, 0-0 SEC)

W Sam Houston (31-0)

L Appalachian State (17-14)

