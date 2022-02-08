Which new SEC West quarterbacks have the best chance to start

In the SEC West division, we have a lot of new faces in familiar places. In Baton Rouge, they have Myles Brennan and Garrett Nussmeier returning while adding 2022 five-star quarterback Walker Howard.

As a whole, we could see new starters in five of those seven schools. The Alabama Crimson Tide will return Bryce Young and Mississippi State Bulldogs have Will Rogers. We can skip past those quarterback situations, but we will circle back to Alabama in a moment.

A familiar face in a new place is former LSU quarterback Max Johnson, who started 15 straight games for the Tigers over two seasons. He now heads into another quarterback battle in College Station. The Aggies lost starter Zach Calzada to the Auburn Tigers, who lost Bo Nix to the Oregon Ducks.

The. transfer portal has completely changed the landscape. As we prepare for spring football coming up, we review the new faces at quarterback in the SEC West. Which ones have the best opportunity to start in 2022? We attempt to forecast them all.

LSU Quarterback: Walker Howard (2022 Signee)

Scott Clause/The Daily Advertiser

Walker Howard is a legacy quarterback at LSU, his father Jamie was also a starting quarterback in Death Valley. Going into the spring and fall camps, the younger Howard has the opportunity to earn the starting quarterback role.

The Competition:

Myles Brennan, Senior

Garrett Nussmeier, Redshirt Freshman

The Breakdown:

LSU has a new head coach which means that loyalty goes out the window. However, despite the fact that Brian Kelly is high on Howard, he did convince Brennan to return for a sixth year in Baton Rouge. He also has a redshirt freshman in Nussmeier to deal with. One should expect Brennan to get the nod since Kelly typically leans to the veteran.

Starting Percentage: Less than 30%

Alabama Quarterback: Ty Simpson (2022 Signee)

PAULA OSPINA/ The Jackson Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

One of the top quarterbacks in the 2022 recruiting class will now reside in Tuscaloosa. Simpson was ranked as the No. 3 quarterback of the class according to 247Sports composite rankings.

Story continues

The Competition:

Bryce Young, Junior

Jalen Milroe, Redshirt Freshman

This might be the easiest quarterback situation outside of Ohio State to forecast. Simpson essentially has no shot to see the field in Tuscaloosa unless absolute disaster strikes. Young is the defending Heisman Trophy winner and Milroe would be next in line. Following the departure of Young, which could come in the 2023 draft it will likely be an open competition between Simpson and Milroe.

Starting Percentage: Less than 1%

Auburn Quarterback: Zach Calzada (Texas A&M Transfer)

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

After spending a majority of the season as the Texas A&M starter, Zach Calzada exited stage left, or right in this case. He headed east to Auburn, Alabama, to look for a new opportunity. Considering he left the Aggies it makes you wonder if he believes the Auburn job is his. He did defeat Alabama this past season so he will be a living legend on campus.

The Competition:

TJ Finely, Sophomore

Robby Ashford, Redshirt Sophomore

The Breakdown:

With Bo Nix gone, the Auburn football team will be looking for a new starting quarterback. They do have TJ Finley already on the roster from the 2021 season and he could have the leg up. The wildcard here, what is Auburn going to do with head coach Bryan Harsin? For that reason, this one is tough to gauge.

Starting Percentage: Between 70-75%

Auburn Quarterback: Robby Ashford (Oregon Transfer)

Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard via Imagn Content Services, LLC

It was essentially a trade between Auburn and the Oregon Ducks. Bo Nix is now in Eugene and Ashford is now in Auburn. The redshirt freshman didn’t see any action in two seasons with the Ducks and now comes into a quarterback competition with the Tigers.

The Competition:

TJ Finely, Sophomore

Zach Calzada, Sophomore

The Breakdown:

It will likely come down to a three-quarterback race despite Auburn having five to choose from. Finley and Calzada have the experience and Ashford has the upside.

Starting Percentage: Less than 10%

Ole Miss Quarterback: Jaxson Dart (USC Transfer)

John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

If you thought the coaching carousel was wild in 2021, the transfer portal was that on steroids. Countless players moving from school to school including former USC quarterback Jaxson Dart. He left Southern California for The Grove. Former OU quarterback Caleb Williams essentially took his spot with the Trojans. In his freshman season, Dart threw for 1,353 yards and nine touchdowns in six games.

The Competition:

Luke Altmyer, Sophomore

Kinkead Dent, Redshirt Junior

The Breakdown:

Given that Lane Kiffin lost his start Matt Corral and added Dart through the portal from USC, it should be a foregone conclusion that he is the day one starter. There likely is to be a competition but Dart has starting experience and Kiffin brought him in for a reason. Altmyer is likely his biggest competition, but I would expect Dart to win the job outright.

Starting Percentage: 99%

Texas A&M Quarterback: Max Johnson (LSU Transfer)

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

After leading the LSU Tigers to a comeback victory over the Aggies, Max Johnson opted to transfer to Texas A&M. He joins his brother Jake, who signed as a recruit in the 2022 recruiting class. With the change at head coach in Baton Rouge, he likely figured it was in his best interest to move over to College Station.

The Competition:

Haynes King, Redshirt Freshman

Connor Weigman, Freshman

The Breakdown:

Given the starting experience that Johnson earned over the last two seasons in Baton Rouge, his chances are as good as anyone’s. King knows the Jimbo Fisher system having been there last season. The wildcard will be the young gun Connor Weigman, who is the nation’s No. 2 rated quarterback prospect behind Clemson’s Cade Klubnik.

Starting Percentage: Between 40-45%

Texas A&M Quarterback: Connor Weigman (2022 Signee)

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

With Zach Calzada opting to transfer over returning to College Station in 2022, that leaves the quarterback situation up in the air. Weigman was among the top quarterbacks of the class that hauled in a total of seven five-star additions to Jimbo’s team.

The Competition:

Haynes King, Redshirt Freshman

Max Johnson, Junior

The Breakdown:

This could be Haynes King’s job to lose at this point. He was named the starter last season until he suffered an injury against the Colorado Buffaloes. The most experienced quarterback of the group is former LSU signal-caller Max Johnson. However, Weigman has the best upside of any of the three. While he is also playing baseball for Texas A&M, his focus for spring will be on the football field. Can he push for playing time over the two more experienced quarterbacks?

Starting Percentage: Less than 25%

1

1