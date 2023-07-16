SEC West favorites, Jayden Daniels among storylines to watch at SEC Media Days this week

SEC Media Days are set to begin in Nashville this week, and there’s no better signal that the college football season is right around the corner.

This year, a lot more talk will center around LSU thanks to a surprising Year 1 that saw the Tigers win the SEC West. Looking at some of the top storylines that will be discussed this week in Nashville, On3 listed the West division race as one of the top items.

LSU will hope to repeat, but that will likely mean beating Alabama in Tuscaloosa. The Tide have a lot of questions and much to replace this offseason, but that will still be easier said than done.

I’m on record picking Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers to topple Alabama for the division crown for the second-straight season, but will that be the consensus opinion coming out of Nashville by the end of the week? Will enough other folks have the same idiotic thinking? The Tide are flawed, but still loaded. If Nick Saban expresses enough optimism to convince people that Alabama’s quarterback situation — be it Jalen Milroe, Tyler Buchner or Ty Simpson — is fine, then perhaps they’ll be the top pick. Either way, I expect a close vote.

On3 also touched on the race for Preseason All-SEC quarterback honors. Last year’s All-SEC quarterback selections are all gone, and the competition for the spot as the top passer is certainly tight. Jayden Daniels is an option here, but so are players like KJ Jefferson, Joe Milton or Will Rogers.

It will be interesting to see how the media ultimately votes when the entire SEC world comes together this week to prepare for the 2023 season.

