How the SEC West coaching cycle affects LSU

It’s silly season, and a couple of SEC West coaching positions have already opened and filled.

Texas A&M and Mississippi State will begin rebuilds next year, hiring Mike Elko and Jeff Lebby, respectively.

Both Elko and Lebby have former SEC West coordinating experience, but after finding success at Duke, Elko is better versed in head coaching experience.

That was it as far as head coaching changes in the SEC go. Arkansas announced it would keep Sam Pittman despite the Razorbacks’ struggles the last couple of years.

Here’s how the shake-ups around the division affect LSU.

Texas A&M

Jimbo Fisher is out and Mike Elko is in.

The Aggie’s gave in and delivered Fisher that $75 million buyout. All fully guaranteed.

After a flirtation with Kentucky coach Mark Stoops, A&M settled on Elko, poaching the Duke head coach and bringing him back to College Station.

Elko coordinated some strong defenses at A&M from 2018-21, and is a former assistant of Brian Kelly’s too, calling the Notre Dame defense in 2017.

It’s hard to know what to make of A&M. This is a program that expects to be at the top of the sport, yet has won 10+ games just twice since leaving the Southwest Conference.

The previous two head coaches, Fisher and Kevin Sumlin, had small spurts of success before eventual slips led to their departures.

In its 12 years in the SEC, its combined to beat Alabama and LSU five times, but never in the same year and the Aggies haven’t really threatened for a division title.

The hope, of course, is that Elko will change that. If Elko turned Duke around in such a quick manner, just thing of what he can do at a school with A&M’s resources. That’s what the Aggie faithful are thinking.

So, how does this affect LSU?

In the shorterm, LSU could stand to benefit in recruiting and the transfer portal. LSU and A&M were battling it out for some prospects and with a new coaching staff, A&M could lose some ground. As far as the portal goes, the A&M roster is filled with talented players, a few of which, are sure to enter the portal.

Taking a long-term view, the Aggies don’t pose a threat to LSU until they prove they can build a sustained program.

You can go on and on about the money in resources, but that money didn’t just appear yesterday. It’s been there and it’s yet to correlate to serious wins.

You can say Kevin Sumlin and Jimbo Fisher were below-average coaches, but they were both guys who had serious success at their previous stops and couldn’t make it work at A&M.

Elko’s yet to prove he can run a recruiting operating at this level too. That doesn’t mean he can’t, but the talent being recruited at Duke isn’t the same talent A&M wants.

Mississippi State

After one year, Zach Arnett is out at Mississippi State.

Arnett went hard-rebuild after the passing of Mike Leach, moving on from the air read and attempting to install a run-first offense.

It didn’t go well. The Bulldogs took a step back and the Mississippi State brass saw enough to say, “This isn’t going to work.”

MSU turned to Oklahoma OC Jeff Lebby.

Lebby got his collegiate start under Art Briles at Baylor but rose to prominence under Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss. He returned to his alma mater to call the plays under Brent Venables in 2021.

Now, Lebby returns to the state of Mississippi, where he’ll put State through another offensive makeover.

Mississippi State could have done better. This is a school facing an uphill battle in a new look SEC that’s getting even tougher.

Lebby doesn’t have any head coaching experience and his offense at Oklahoma was good, but inconsistent at times.

From an LSU perspective, this isn’t scary. Had Mississippi State landed Jamey Chadwell or brought back Dan Mullen, that would have been worrisome.

They are guys you know can scheme up one to two upsets a year and have Mississippi State punching above its weight.

There remain a lot of unknowns with Lebby.

What's the situation at Arkansas?

Sam Pittman is getting brought back, but with some interesting staff changes. Bobby Petrino is back. Not as head coach, but offensive coordinator.

Petrino’s last stay in Fayetteville was eventful, and to say the least, ended on some awkward terms.

In 2012, Bobby Petrino hired a woman with whom he was having an affair using an HR loophole, then got fired for lying about it. Things come full circle, as the university has brought him back using HR gymnastics to make a desperate move. Here's how:https://t.co/efBkLH9iZ4 — Richard🇬🇾Johnson (human) (@RJ_cfb) November 30, 2023

But we’ll stick with what this means on the field for now. Petrino is a good playcaller. There isn’t another way to put it.

Early in the year at A&M, Petrino had Connor Weigman looking like one of the best QBs in the SEC before a season-ending injury. And when A&M was down to its third-string QB, the offense remained effective.

Petrino is a significant upgrade from Dan Enos, who was fired midseason.

But the Razorback QB situation will be interesting with K.J. Jefferson entering the portal.

To keep his job, Pittman needs this offense to get turned around, and Petrino is the best OC he’s had there yet.

