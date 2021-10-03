SEC Week 5 Results: Florida upset by Kentucky, ‘Bama and UGA on another level

It was a wild Week 5 in the Southeastern Conference as four ranked teams fell to other programs in the SEC.

No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Georgia set themselves ahead of the rest of college football with relatively easy wins over No. 12 Ole Miss and No. 8 Arkansas, respectively. No. 10 Florida couldn’t seize the moment against Kentucky and fell on the road, largely due to drive-killing penalties. Things could be worse for the Gators, though. No. 15 Texas A&M lost its second straight game and has to take on ‘Bama next week.

On the brighter side of things, No. 22 Auburn managed to make it out of Baton Rouge alive and Vanderbilt made the conference proud with a walk-off win.

Here are all the results from across the SEC this week.

Kentucky 20, No. 10 Florida 13

Matt Stone/Courier Journal/USA TODAY NETWORK

Florida lost to Kentucky on the road despite leading the game in both passing and rushing yards. A blocked field goal that was returned for a touchdown proved to be the difference, but Florida had a hard time scoring all night.

Wan’Dale Robinson broke a big touchdown that made several Gators miss in the first half, but for once the defense wasn’t the problem for Florida. The Wildcats finish the week with their perfect record still intact, and the Gators have work to do if they are to salvage the season.

No. 1 Alabama 42, No. 12 Ole Miss 21

Butch Dill/USA TODAY Sports

“Get your popcorn ready,” Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin said in a pre-game interview before his team was shut out in the first half against Alabama. Heading into the matchup, all eyes were on the quarterbacks Bryce Young and Matt Corrall, but it was Brian Robinson Jr. that stole the show with 171 rushing yards and four touchdowns for Alabama.

The Crimson Tide proved why they are consistently ranked as the best in the country, but Georgia looks capable of testing ‘Bama this year.

No. 2 Georgia 37, No. 8 Arkansas 0

Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Georgia made Arkansas look like anything but a top-10 team with another dominant showing from its defense. The Razorbacks mustered just 162 yards of offense and were effectively out of the game but the second quarter. Georgia relied on its running game with starting quarterback JT Daniels out after being bothered by a lat injury.

Georgia was the favorite going in, but this kind of statement win over a supposed top-10 team is what will get poll voters on Georgia’s side over Alabama.

Mississippi State 26, No. 15 Texas A&M 22

Thomas Shea/USA TODAY Sports

Mississippi State handed Texas A&M its second straight loss, and the Aggies look in bad shape with Alabama up next. Mississippi State is headed in the right direction as a program, but the story here is the collapse of what was thought to be a top-10 team in the country is few weeks ago.

The Aggies risk falling out of the Top 25 entirely and there are plenty of questions about the team. Zach Calzada is struggling at quarterback and the defense couldn’t handle the Bulldogs Air Raid offense.

No. 22 Auburn 24, LSU 19

Scott Clause/USA TODAY Network

Bo Nix redeemed himself with 329 yards of total offense and a comeback win for Auburn against LSU. Max Johnson connected with Kayshon Boutte early for a score, and soon LSU found itself up 13-0 in the second quarter. Auburn fought back, making it a one-score game before the half, and the comeback was completed with a 1-yard rushing touchdown from Jarquez Hunter.

Max Johnson can throw, but LSU’s defense is a liability time and time again.

Tennessee 62, Missouri 24

Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee figured things out against Missouri. After being shut out in the second half against Florida last week, Josh Heupel’s crew put up 62 points against Mizzou. Hendon Hooker passed for 225 yards and three touchdowns, and he added 80 rushing yards to his total on 15 carries.

The Volunteers didn’t look back after jumping out to 28-3 first-quarter lead, and the Tigers are looking like one of the weaker teams in the SEC this year. Mizzou ranked nearly last in the country in run defense going into the game, and they didn’t get any better this week.

South Carolina 23, Troy 14

Jeff Blake/USA TODAY Sports

South Carolina’s defense was good enough to force four turnovers from Troy and carry the Gamecocks to a win on Saturday. David Spaulding returned an interception 74 yards for a touchdown in the final minute of the first half, giving South Carolina a 10-point lead. Shane Beamer’s team was more lucky than good this week, but those count in the win-loss column. Tennessee should punish this type of play after a strong week against Mizzou.

Vanderbilt 30, UConn 28

Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports

Vanderbilt needed a 31-yard field goal as time expired to beat UConn and break a seven-game home losing streak that dates back to last year. Ken Seals threw for 333 yards and two touchdowns, keeping his team in the game despite being outpaced in total yards.

Joseph Bulovas drilled all three field goal attempts on the night for Vandy, and UConn’s missed attempt in the third quarter proved to be the difference in the game. The Commodores can enjoy this win before heading to the Swamp next week.

[listicle id=56397]

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

1

1