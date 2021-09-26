SEC Week 4 Results: Will Arkansas jump Florida after upsetting Texas A&M?

Week 4 in the Southeastern Conference featured six conference matchups, headlined by No. 7 Texas A&M taking on No. 16 Arkansas.

The Razorbacks pulled off the upset and should see a nice jump in the polls as a result. No. 11 Florida handled Tennessee convincingly, so it will be interesting to see where all three teams settle when the dust clears.

Speaking of dust, Vanderbilt ate No. 2 Georgia‘s in a 62-0 rout and No. 1 Alabama beat up on Southern Miss. Auburn and Kentucky struggled to victories, and Missouri dropped a game to an ACC team.

Here are all the results from across the SEC this week.

No. 11 Florida 38, Tennessee 14

Brad McClenny/The Gainesville

Florida shut out Tennessee in the second half after leading by just three points at halftime. Emory Jones played quarterback for the entire game once again, leaving fans wondering when they'll next see a supposedly healthy Anthony Richardson. In truth, the Gators didn't need Richardson this week with the way Jones and company ran the ball. Tennessee was a top-five rushing defense going into this game, but surrendering 283 yards is going to bring that down a bit. Hendon Hooker threw two big touchdown passes early thanks to Florida's inability to tackle, but he wasn't so successful after that.

No. 1 Alabama 63, Southern Mississippi 14

Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports

What did you expect a Nick Saban team to do after narrowly winning a game many expected to be a blowout? Southern Miss felt the full wrath of the Alabama offense as the Crimson Tide put up 608 yards of total offense. Bryce Young completed 20 of 22 pass attempts for 313 yards and five touchdowns, and Roydell Williams added 110 yards rushing and a touchdown on 11 carries. As they say in Tuscaloosa, "Roll Tide Roll."

No. 2 Georgia 62, Vanderbilt 0

George Walker IV / The Tennessean

Georgia played exactly how the No. 2 team in the country should play against a last-in-conference Vanderbilt team. JT Daniels led the Bulldogs to a 35-0 lead in the first quarter and let the backups finish things off. Stetson Bennett threw for 151 yards and a touchdown in relief of Daniels. The Georgia defense dominated Vandy, allowing just 77 yards overall (24 passing, 53 rushing). The Commodores have an easier opponent next week in UConn, and Georgia has to worry about a good Arkansas team.

No. 16 Arkansas 20, No. 7 Texas A&M 10

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Arkansas Razorbacks completed their second upset of the year with a win 20-10 win over No. 7 Texas A&M. The Aggies struggled to beat Colorado on the same weekend Arkansas convincingly beat Texas, and the prophecy was fulfilled on Saturday. Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson threw for 202 yards and two touchdowns before getting hurt and exiting the game. He'd return to finish off the game and run the clock down after fighting for a first down. Unfortunately, Arkansas' schedule doesn't get any easier with Georgia next and Ole Miss after that. Texas A&M has a chance to rebound against Mississippi State before hosting No. 1 Alabama.

No. 23 Auburn 34, Georgia State 24

Jake Crandall/The Montgomery Advertiser

Quarterback T.J. Finley led Auburn to a comeback victory over Georgia State after starter Bo Nix was benched late in the third quarter. Nix finished the night with 156 yards on 13-of-27 passing. Auburn scored two touchdowns within the final minute of the game to secure a win, but this was not the performance of a top-25 team. Nix will get a chance to redeem himself against LSU next week.

Kentucky 16, South Carolina 10

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Kentucky struggled to get the win against South Carolina, but kicker Matt Ruffolo nailed three field goals to put the Wildcats in front. This is Kentucky's third-straight one-score victory, and Florida is a good deal better than Missouri, Chattanooga and South Carolina. If the Wildcats plan on competing with the Gators, the turnovers have to stop. South Carolina's run game couldn't get the job done, mustering 58 yards on 26 carries. But Florida will capitalize on those fumbles, and a game many think could be close will get out of hand fast.

LSU 28, Mississippi State 25

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Mississippi State shot itself in the foot against LSU on two drives inside the Bulldogs' own 30-yard line. Tigers quarterback Max Johnson showed off his arm again, passing for 280 yards and four touchdowns. The turnovers and big plays gave the Tigers enough momentum to hold on to the lead, and the Bulldogs watched on as the clock ran out against a conference opponent for the second week in a row.

Boston College 41, Missouri 34

AP Photo/Mary Schwalm

Boston College stayed perfect on the year after a thrilling overtime victory over Missouri. After a 17-17 first half, a Connor Bazelak interception allowed BC to go up by 10 in the third quarter. Bazelak did his best to redeem himself, completing 30-of-41 passes for 303 yards and a touchdown. It was enough to get the Tigers within field goal range as time expired, and the game went to overtime. Bazelak tried to answer a Boston College score immediately, but the throw was intercepted to end the game.

