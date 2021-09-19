SEC Week 3 Results: Alabama-Florida turns out to be a classic

Week 3 in the Southeastern Conference featured a rematch of last year’s SEC Championship, a Big Ten challenge and plenty of blowouts for teams to get back on track.

No. 1 Alabama and No. 11 Florida faced off in a game that ended a lot closer than most expected while No. 2 Georgia took on an unranked South Carolina team to kick off its conference schedule. Auburn‘s Bo Nix struggled a bit surrounded by 109,000 Penn State fans dressed in white, and Mississippi State also took an out-of-conference loss.

Here are all the results from across the SEC this week.