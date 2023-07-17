SEC vs. Big 12 has the makings of college football's next great rivalry | Toppmeyer

The SEC’s next invasion of Big 12 terrain will occur in 2024.

This one won’t cause much disruption, though, and it only really affects sports hacks like me who cover college football. SEC Media Days will navigate to Dallas next July, the conference's commissioner Greg Sankey announced Monday. This is hardly a paradigm-shifting development, but it’s notable because the Big 12 conducts its annual preseason media bash at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Once again, the SEC will flex some muscle in a region that used to belong to the Big 12. The SEC’s so-called “talkin’ season” coming to Dallas will be a direct reminder of how the SEC raided the Big 12 to grow in number, influence, territory and financial might. The SEC’s past two rounds of expansion came at the Big 12’s expense – first, Texas A&M and Missouri joined the SEC, then Oklahoma and Texas.

Those raids elevated the SEC into super-conference stratum, and the Big Ten paralleled the SEC’s ascent as the Power Five morphed into a Super Two.

A battle is underway between the remaining Power Five leagues to claim that No. 3 conference perch.

Despite its membership losses, the Big 12 looks to be in the best position to claim that spot, a credit to how its commissioner, Brett Yormack, sprang into action and steadied the conference after it lost OU and Texas. Yormarck struck a new media rights deal that will keep the Big 12 on the ESPN and FOX dials, and he rounded up four quality additions – BYU, Cincinnati, Central Florida and Houston – that will begin Big 12 competition this year.

Some of the Big 12’s most prominent voices have directed zingers at former or departing members.

TCU football coach Sonny Dykes recently belittled the SEC performance of Missouri and Texas A&M, and Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy says OU's Big 12 exit will ruin the Bedlam rivalry. Yormark downplayed the reality of his conference losing two members that gobble of blue-chip football talent.

Such comments make the Big 12 sound like a jealous ex, but for the Big 12 to best position itself for the future, it should embrace the SEC as, if not an ally, at least a potential partner to enhance its business opportunities and perception.

What better way for the Big 12 to show it belongs in conversation with the Super Two than by beating SEC teams on the field?

Big 12 teams should seize any opportunity to play former members Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas and Texas A&M. Gundy is looking at this wrong. If Gundy's Cowboys punched back at OU on the field, that would serve as the ultimate revenge, not to mention improving the Pokes' standing for a 12-team College Football Playoff.

Several other SEC members, like Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Ole Miss and Mississippi State, would make for logical nonconference opponents, too.

The Big Ten and SEC may be college football’s twin powers, but they don’t historically meet often in regular-season games. That’s an opportunity for the Big 12.

Fact is, SEC institutions have a lot in common with some Big 12 peers. The SEC clearly thinks so, as evidenced by its coveting four Big 12 schools for membership. Bitter feelings caused by realignment provide groundwork for an interconference rivalry that can be mutually beneficial.

College football schedules are made years in advance, and already some Big 12-SEC nonconference games highlight future dockets. Auburn and Baylor are set to play in 2025 and ’26, while Missouri and Kansas will renew their rivalry in those years. Florida and UCF will play their first meeting of a three-game series in 2024. And Houston and LSU will meet in 2027, in what has the ingredients for a semi-regular series.

Don’t let this be the end of such scheduling opportunities.

TCU needs one more nonconference opponent in 2024. Oklahoma has an opening. How about it, Dykes? Care to prove that leaving the Big 12 for the SEC is a losing move?

The Big 12 and SEC have locked arms before. When the college football season teetered on the brink amid the COVID pandemic ahead of the 2020 season, the Big 12 and the ACC initially were the only Power Five members to unite with the SEC in pledging to play that fall. The Big Ten and Pac-12 later came around.

For years, the Big 12/SEC challenge highlighted men’s and women’s basketball nonconference scheduling.

Yormark doesn’t want to stand still. He covets further growth. Meanwhile, the ACC is hamstrung by a long-term media rights deal that has caused fissures in its membership, while the Pac-12 spins its tires in search of a new media rights deal, as it tries to retain its membership.

This is the Big 12's moment.

The SEC is determined in its invasion of Big 12 territory, and that plants seeds for an interconference rivalry.

What better way for the Big 12 to prove it belongs on a tier with the big boys than to challenge the bully that keeps shoving its way onto Big 12 turf?

Blake Toppmeyer is the USA TODAY Network's SEC Columnist. Email him at BToppmeyer@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @btoppmeyer.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY NETWORK: SEC vs. Big 12 has the makings of college football's next great rivalry