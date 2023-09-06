SEC Unfiltered: Why Week 1 of college football was a total disaster for SEC

Welcome to SEC Unfiltered, the USA TODAY NETWORK's newsletter on SEC sports. To get this newsletter delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday, sign up here.

"It Just Means More?"

Then it must hurt more.

The Southeastern Conference had a downright dismal showing in the first full weekend of college football, going 0-3 in the only three games that were real tests. Florida, South Carolina and LSU failed them resoundingly. It's hard to pinpoint exactly which embarrassment was the biggest. How does one compare how bad LSU looked during a second-half collapse against Florida State against the level of haplessness Florida put on display at Utah? South Carolina's offense was just plain dysfunctional, despite a 353-yard passing effort from Spencer Rattler, in a 31-17 loss to North Carolina. Its offensive line slowed down the Tar Heels defense with all the effectiveness of five speed bumps.

Alabama plays host to Texas on Saturday, the league's next chance for a measure of non-conference redemption. Texas A&M's matchup with Miami, unranked coming off a 5-7 season, doesn't ring true as another, nor does Arizona-Mississippi State, or Auburn-Cal.

No, the league won't be evening the score for awhile, if it manages to even it at all.

SEC UNFILTERED: Want more SEC football news delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the SEC Unfiltered newsletter today!

And it'll be on two of the same teams that just got blasted to do the job. Indeed, after the Alabama-Texas game, the SEC won't take on a currently ranked non-conference foe again until Week 13, when the Gamecocks host No.9 Clemson and the Gators take on the team that just pounded LSU, No.8-ranked FSU. As such, when the College Football Playoff Selection Committee begins splitting hairs in late October, there might not be a big non-conference feather anywhere in the SEC's cap, unless it's an Alabama win over Texas.

Still, the Gators, Gamecocks and Tigers at least deserve credit for opening their seasons against a legitimate foe. Others didn't. Future schedules around the league suggest non-conference schedules are trending toward tougher, but this year, the SEC's non-conference lineup isn't exactly stellar.

Nor, in Week 1, was its performance.

More stories from around the SEC:

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Why Week 1 of college football was a total disaster for SEC