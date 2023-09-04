SEC Unfiltered: Why SEC West could become a three-team race. Welcome back, Bobby Petrino

SEC quarterback play was expected to drop this season after a banner year in 2022. But you couldn’t tell it by the first full weekend.

Three Ole Miss quarterbacks combined to complete 29-of-41 passes for 524 yards.

New Alabama starting quarterback Jalen Milroe accounted for five touchdowns.

Arkansas quarterback K J Jefferson threw for three touchdowns.

Texas A&M quarterback Connor Weigman passed for five scores.

But my favorite pass of the weekend was thrown by Aggies offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino. Never mind that Texas A&M was leading New Mexico by four touchdowns. Petrino wasn’t happy about a substitution glitch. He rocked far back in his chair in the press box and angrily pitched a pen behind him.

His display shouldn’t have surprised anyone. He’s not known for hiding his feelings, particularly negative ones.

But most of the Aggies were celebrating Saturday during a 52-10 victory. Suddenly, they have an offense worth applauding — a dramatic departure from last season.

Petrino is a big part of that. Coach Jimbo Fisher’s decision to relinquish play-calling duties and hire Petrino could prove to be one of the best moves of the offseason.

Weigman’s improvement was striking. And the Aggies have one of the best receiving groups in the conference. That combination should flourish with Petrino calling the offensive shots. You have to give him credit for how often the Lobos found themselves isolated one-on-one against receivers Evan Stewart and Noah Thomas.

Based on that one game, Texas A&M looks like the most improved team in the SEC. You know what that means? The SEC West race could become a three-team affair rather than an Alabama-or-LSU proposition.

Ole Miss’ 73-7 victory over outmanned Mercer provided more evidence as to how competitive the West could be. Forget how little resistance Mercer offered. An offense that can generate 73 points can’t be ignored.

I also was impressed at how effectively Auburn coach Hugh Freeze used his quarterbacks. Although Michigan State transfer Payton Thorne won the starting job in preseason practice, Freeze made use of Robby Ashford, who rushed nine times for 51 yards and three touchdowns.

In what will be the final year of SEC divisional play, the West could go out with a strong finishing kick.

