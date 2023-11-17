SEC Unfiltered: The path to College Football Playoff qualification for top eight teams

Welcome to SEC Unfiltered, the USA TODAY NETWORK's newsletter on SEC sports. Sign up here to get this newsletter delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday. Today, SEC columnist Blake Toppmeyer takes over:

The list of College Football Playoff candidates is down to eight, if we’re drawing the line at legit contenders. The path to qualification is clean for some and murky for others.

Of those eight, No. 8 Alabama faces the toughest path to the playoff. The Crimson Tide will have the chance for another marquee victory when it faces No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship Game. However, a Week 2 loss to Texas inside Bryant-Denny Stadium remains a complicating factor for Alabama.

Here's the path to the playoff for the top eight teams.

No. 1 Georgia (10-0) – Win out, and the Bulldogs are in and almost certainly the top seed. What happens if Georgia loses to Alabama, though? Georgia's rickety schedule strength offers no safety net. If the Bulldogs lose in Atlanta or elsewhere, they may require a dose of chaos to qualify for the playoff.

No. 2 Ohio State (10-0) – Win out, and the Buckeyes are in, likely on the No. 2 seed line. Lose a game, though, and the Buckeyes’ chances will hang by a thread. The regular-season finale against Michigan profiles as a playoff elimination game.

No. 3 Michigan (10-0) – The Wolverines’ weak schedule means they probably must win out to qualify for the playoff. If they do win out, they’ll likely be seeded No. 2.

No. 4 Florida State (10-0) – The Seminoles’ schedule strength is a bit better than either Michigan and Georgia, which have played the weakest schedules among undefeated Power Five teams. However, the committee favors the eye test, and FSU doesn’t score as well on that. Win out, and FSU almost certainly is in. Lose a game, and it’s probably out.

No. 5 Washington (10-0) – The Huskies’ strength of schedule ranks second among the five undefeated teams from Power Five leagues, and they own one of the best victories of any team by beating Oregon. The committee remains unimpressed. UW probably must win out to qualify.

No. 6 Oregon (9-1) – This committee loves the Ducks. Their scheduled strength doesn’t sparkle, but they’re a treat on the eyes. If Oregon runs the table, it enjoys a strong chance of qualification.

No. 7 Texas (9-1) – The Longhorns have arguably the season’s best win by winning in Tuscaloosa. And their schedule strength is rock solid. But, remember, the committee cares most about eye test, and Texas is penalized in these rankings by a few close victories. The Longhorns will need help, even if they win out. Their cleanest path? Georgia wins the SEC, Ohio State wins the Big Ten, and FSU loses at least once.

No. 8 Alabama (9-1) – Alabama’s loss to Texas remains a complicating factor to qualification. Even with a win against Georgia in Atlanta, I think Alabama needs a dose of help to qualify. Best-case scenario for Alabama? Texas loses a second game and gets out of the way.

