SEC Unfiltered: Notre Dame football is most valuable school on realignment market, but then who?

Many questions remain as the conference realignment carousel continues to spin, but the biggest question is one that has lingered for the past hundred years or so:

Is Notre Dame going to make a move?

The Irish remain the longstanding holdout. Conferences covet Notre Dame's national brand as much as the Irish cherish their independence.

But with the SEC and Big Ten adding size, riches and might, they're threatening to turn the Power Five into the Super Two. Will the Irish finally experience some FOMO?

Unless you're a Notre Dame fan, the Irish usually rank high on fans' list of teams to hate. However, it's understandable why they would top any conference's expansion wish list.

Notre Dame boasts football tradition, an iconic brand and value.

A study conducted years ago by Ryan Brewer, an associate professor of finance at Indiana University-Purdue University Columbus, assessed the value of college football teams if they were to be bought and sold on the open market like a professional organization.

In Brewer's 2018 valuation, Notre Dame was the only school within the top 18 that is not a current or future member of the SEC or Big Ten.

The Irish ranked No. 5 in that study, behind Texas, Ohio State, Alabama and Michigan and ahead of Georgia, Oklahoma, Auburn, LSU and Tennessee.

Of course, there's probably been some valuation jockeying since then, but it's fair to say the Irish continue to have top-10 value and would be a choice addition.

Notre Dame's location and academic hubris aligns with the Big Ten, and I think the B1G is the likeliest landing spot, should the Irish choose to surrender independence.

After Notre Dame, though, who else would offer value for the mega conferences being assembled by the Big Ten and SEC?

Brewer's 2018 valuation listed Washington at No. 19, and Oregon ranked No. 21. Although they boast respectable football programs, I wrote Wednesday that neither of those Pac-12 schools would be a fit for the SEC's well-manicured brand.

So, where should the SEC look if it wants to grow beyond 16?

Move a little deeper on Brewer's 2018 valuation to find some ACC options.

Clemson checked in at No. 26, followed by Florida State at No. 27 and Virginia Tech at No. 28. All would fit the identity of the SEC. I've also suggested Oklahoma State (No. 30 value in 2018), Miami (No. 41) or North Carolina (No. 50) as logical fits for the SEC.

But, make no mistake, the Golden Domers are the golden goose.

