SEC Unfiltered breaks down what new Texas A&M OC Collin Klein will bring to the Aggie offense

Texas A&M had a few interesting hires once Mike Elko started to fill out his staff. I believe out of all the core coaches, Collin Klein has the most potential to have a breakout year from a coordinator perspective. The former Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year spent virtually his entire coaching career at his alma mater Kansas State as a quarterbacks coach with a brief stint at Northern Iowa.

In his first year as OC at Kansas State, he won the Big 12 and after losing top talent the following season still led the Wildcats offense to the No. 1 points per drive and yardage rate. He will now get to cut his teeth in the most competitive conference in college football and has a host of talent to utilize.

Blayne Gilmer at SEC Unfiltered breaks down a few concepts Coach Klein used while calling a highly productive offense over the past two seasons.

