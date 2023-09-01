SEC Unfiltered: This is ACC football's chance to strike back against the mighty SEC

Welcome to SEC Unfiltered, the USA TODAY NETWORK's newsletter on SEC sports. To get SEC Unfiltered delivered directly to your inbox, sign up here.

The ACC did not produce a College Football Playoff qualifier in either of the past two seasons. The conference has supplied eight playoff qualifiers in the CFP's nine years, but Clemson claimed six of those bids, and Notre Dame snagged another in its 2020 cameo as a full-fledged conference member.

While the SEC and Big Ten beefed up throughout conference realignment, the ACC — until Friday — sat on the sideline, boxed in by a long-term media rights deal that pales in comparison to those two conferences.

Florida State, one of the ACC's most vocal and visible members, spent the offseason squabbling about paltry media rights distribution and threatening to leave the conference, while other ACC members more quietly explored the possibility of an escape plan.

A modest three ACC teams are ranked in the preseason Top 25: No. 8 Florida State, No. 9 Clemson and No. 20 North Carolina.

Suffice it to say, the ACC has had better moments.

LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly talks to Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell before the game at Caesars Superdome.

After Friday's news that the ACC had voted to add Stanford, California and SMU, the conference has an opportunity to land a counterpunch this weekend. Three of its teams will play SEC opponents:

∎ Virginia vs. No. 10 Tennessee in Nashville (11 a.m. CT Saturday)

∎ North Carolina vs. South Carolina in Charlotte (6:30 p.m. CT Saturday)

∎ Florida State vs. No. 5 LSU in Orlando (6:30 p.m. CT Sunday)

Virginia ranks among the ACC's meekest programs, and it is a four-touchdown underdog against the Vols. The other two games are coin flips.

In particular, an FSU win would put the ACC in stronger position to earn playoff representation for the first time since 2020. Clemson will host FSU in Week 4 in what could be a clash of top-10 teams.

Alternatively, if the Seminoles stumble around after spending the past several months barking about needing more media rights money, they'll become the butt of many a joke.

The SEC and Big Ten are pulling away at the cash till, and that won't change after this weekend, but at least on the field, the ACC is approaching a weekend where it can strike back.

Blake Toppmeyer is the USA TODAY Network's SEC Columnist. Email him at BToppmeyer@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @btoppmeyer. Also, check out his podcast, SEC Football Unfiltered.

More SEC stories to read:

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: SEC Unfiltered: This is ACC football's chance to strike back against the mighty SEC