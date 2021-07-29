SEC unanimously votes Texas and Oklahoma into the conference

Quite the week college football is happening. What seemed to be an unlikely dream just eight days ago is becoming a reality. Quickly as well.

The SEC presidents voted on Texas and Oklahoma joining the conference Thursday afternoon. Not only were both admitted, but it was a unanimous 14-0 vote. The Longhorns and Sooners are now full members of the Southeastern Conference.

While the vote ending up being 14-0 is not surprising, there were reports of Texas A&M originally voting against the move. Missouri was on board as well, hoping to stay away from their former conference foes.

Instead, Texas and Oklahoma have been welcomed with loving and open arms.

NEWS | The @SEC Presidents & Chancellors voted unanimously Thursday to extend membership invitations to the University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas to join the SEC effective July 1, 2025, with competition to begin in all sports for the 2025-26 academic year. — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) July 29, 2021

Next steps are figuring out when Texas and Oklahoma will begin to play football in the SEC. As things stand 2025 is the date, being when the Big 12’s media rights expire. However, everyone and their mother knows it will not take four years.

The 2022 season will be the moving date, pending a buyout. Covering the nearly $140 million should not be an issue for either school. Even if the Longhorn Network does not come through as some might think.

Then comes an awkward final season in the Big 12. A hostile road schedule with a conference not particularly fond of Texas and Oklahoma. Buckle up for a fun nine-game conference schedule.

