SEC Tournament: Tennessee-Missouri basketball postgame social media buzz

No. 5 seed Tennessee (23-10, 11-7 SEC) lost to No. 4 seed Missouri (24-8, 11-7 SEC), 79-71, Friday in the quarterfinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

Santiago Vescovi led the Vols with 17 points, while Tyreke Key contributed 16 points and five rebounds off the bench. Oliver Nkamhoua finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Missouri guard D’Moi Hodge led all scorers with 26 points. Kobe Brown finished the game with 24 points and nine rebounds for the Tigers.

After defeating Tennessee, Missouri advances to face No. 1 seed Alabama in the SEC Tournament semifinals on Saturday (1 p.m. EST, ESPN).

Following Tennessee’s loss against Missouri, Vols Wire looks at postgame social media buzz. Tennessee-Missouri postgame social media buzz is listed below.

on to Selection Sunday pic.twitter.com/hFNN6OATfY — Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) March 10, 2023

Continue to doubt us if you want. We'll just continue to prove you wrong!#MIZ 🐯 pic.twitter.com/BajRU7xpVe — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) March 10, 2023

📊 FINAL NUMBERS 📊 VESCOVI – 17p / 3r / 2a

KEY – 16p / 5r

MASHACK – 14p / 4a

NKAMHOUA – 11p / 10r

PHILLIPS – 10p / 8r

JAMES – 3p / 3a pic.twitter.com/fxKiYtKDa9 — Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) March 10, 2023

THE TIGERS ARE SEMIFINALS BOUND 🔜@MizzouHoops pulls out a back-and-forth victory against Tennessee to advance! pic.twitter.com/k4rCXV1ykd — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) March 10, 2023

From the logo! Courtside view of Jahmai Mashack's deep 3 to beat the buzzer for Tennessee 🍿 pic.twitter.com/WTm7G4CPLC — ESPN (@espn) March 10, 2023

PHOTOS: Tennessee-Missouri basketball in the 2023 SEC Tournament https://t.co/7YsqFNcgeF — Vols Wire (@VolsWire) March 10, 2023

Tennessee basketball bows out of SEC Tournament with quarterfinal loss to Missouri https://t.co/PkFN8MNKEU — Knox News (@knoxnews) March 10, 2023

Get ready for the tip-off. pic.twitter.com/jkcPOBk6uS — Vol Network (@VolNetwork) March 10, 2023

SEC Tournament: Missouri eliminates Tennessee basketball in the quarterfinals https://t.co/n4LhUaxV0Z — Vols Wire (@VolsWire) March 10, 2023

You gotta tip your hat to Mizzou, they made plays when they needed to. Love the energy the Vols played with. Turnovers hurt down the stretch. Gotta have steady ball handling at this time of the year. I'm looking forward to March Madness….. it's still, GO VOLS!!!! #GoVols — Ron Slay (@TheRonSlay) March 10, 2023

A look at Tennessee’s all-time basketball team. https://t.co/FvPW8g4tMm — Vols Wire (@VolsWire) March 10, 2023

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire