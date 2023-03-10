SEC Tournament: Tennessee-Missouri basketball postgame social media buzz

Breaking News:

No. 5 seed Tennessee (23-10, 11-7 SEC) lost to No. 4 seed Missouri (24-8, 11-7 SEC), 79-71, Friday in the quarterfinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

Santiago Vescovi led the Vols with 17 points, while Tyreke Key contributed 16 points and five rebounds off the bench. Oliver Nkamhoua finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Missouri guard D’Moi Hodge led all scorers with 26 points. Kobe Brown finished the game with 24 points and nine rebounds for the Tigers.

After defeating Tennessee, Missouri advances to face No. 1 seed Alabama in the SEC Tournament semifinals on Saturday (1 p.m. EST, ESPN).

Following Tennessee’s loss against Missouri, Vols Wire looks at postgame social media buzz. Tennessee-Missouri postgame social media buzz is listed below.

