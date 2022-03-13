SEC Tournament: Tennessee advances to championship game following Kentucky win

Tennessee will play for the 2022 Southeastern Conference Tournament championship Sunday.

The second-seeded Volunteers advanced to the title game with a 69-62 victory over No. 3 Kentucky Saturday at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida Saturday.

Tennessee (25-7) opened a 33-22 lead over the Wildcats (26-7) at halftime.

The Vols, who will play No. 8 seed Texas A&M (23-11), in Sunday’s title tilt, had three players post double figures in the scoring column.

Freshman point guard Kennedy Chandler led Tennessee with 19 points.

Zakai Zeigler, another freshman, added 11 points for the Vols. Josiah-Jordan James finished with 10 points, four rebounds and three assists for Tennessee.

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield had eight points and six rebounds for the Vols, while Uros Plavsic finished with six points and eight rebounds.

Texas A&M advanced to the conference final with an 82-64 victory over No. 2 Arkansas. The Aggies also have tournament wins against top-seeded Auburn and No. 9 Florida.

Keion Brooks Jr. led the Wildcats with 19 points. He also had five rebounds.

Tyty Washington Jr. added 17 points, six rebounds and four assists, while Oscar Tshiebwe had a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds before fouling out late in the second half.