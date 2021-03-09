SEC tournament starts with Vanderbilt-Texas A&M

Texas A&M and Vanderbilt meet for the first time all season as the two open the Southeastern Conference tournament Wednesday evening in Nashville, Tenn.

The teams had both of their scheduled regular-season meetings canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

The 13th-seeded Aggies (8-9, 2-8 SEC), who played a league-low 10 conference games, lost their entire February slate due to the virus. After winning at Kansas State on Jan. 30, A&M didn't play again until it lost 63-57 to Mississippi State on March 3.

A&M played respectably against then-No. 12 Arkansas on Saturday, falling 87-80 after leading 78-76 with inside a minute to play.

Aggies star Emanuel Miller (15.9 ppg, 8.2 rpg) was so good in those games that the SEC named him its Player of the Week even though A&M lost both games. The sophomore combined for 72 minutes, 47 points, 23 rebounds, five assists and three steals and shot 53.1 percent from the floor last week.

Meanwhile, two seniors are playing some of their best ball with their Aggies careers winding down.

Quenton Jackson followed a 13-point performance against MSU with 23 points against Arkansas. Savion Flagg's 16 points against the Razorbacks were one point off his conference high for the season.

No. 12 seed Vanderbilt (8-15, 3-13) couldn't capitalize on the momentum of beating Ole Miss and Cincinnati when it lost 56-46 at Ole Miss on Saturday. The Commodores had a season low in points and trailed by 25 midway through the second half.

Vandy is built around Scotty Pippen Jr. (20.6 ppg, 4.9 apg, 1.8 spg) and Dylan Disu (15.0 ppg, 9.2 rpg), but Disu is out for the season with a knee injury. That leaves Vandy overly reliant on Pippen, its point guard.

Pippen, who also recently missed three games with a hip issue, returned from that to post his best game of the season (36 points, 10-of-13 from the floor, 11-of-12 from the line) in a win at Cincinnati last Thursday, followed by his worst game (19 minutes, seven points, six turnovers, one assist) at Ole Miss.

Even with Disu, Vanderbilt's success was dependent on finding a third scorer. Most often, that's been Jordan Wright (9.1 ppg) or Max Evans (8.5).

Both teams struggled to defend in league play. According to KenPom.com, the Aggies (107.8) and Vanderbilt (109.1) were the 12th- and 13th-worst defensive teams in the SEC in league play in terms of points allowed per 100 possessions.

The Commodores are the 12-seed in a 14-team league despite finishing last. Auburn self-imposed a ban on this year's tournament due to NCAA violations, while the Aggies got the 13 seed because they were the only team that didn't meet the league's requirement of two-thirds of the average number of league games played.

According to KenPom.com, Vandy played the league's toughest conference slate, while it rated the Aggies' schedule fifth.

Wednesday's game will be the SEC's only one that night. The winner is scheduled to meet fifth-seeded Florida 25 minutes after Thursday's opening game between Kentucky and Mississippi State is over.

--Field Level Media

