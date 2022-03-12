SEC Tournament semifinals: Tennessee-Kentucky pregame social media buzz

The 2022 Southeastern Conference Tournament is taking place March 9-13 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

Tennessee (24-7) is a No. 2 seed in the SEC Tournament and earned a double BYE.

The Vols defeated No. 10 seed Mississippi State (18-15), 72-59, in the quarterfinals Friday.

Tennessee will play No. 3 seed Kentucky on Saturday. The Vols’ semifinal game will tipoff at 3 p.m. EST. ESPN will televise the contest.

The SEC Tournament championship game is slated for Sunday at 1 p.m. EDT. ESPN will televise the matchup.

Selection Sunday for the NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament is Sunday.

Ahead of Saturday’s Tennessee-Kentucky semifinal game, Vols Wire looks at pregame social media buzz. Pregame social media buzz is listed below.

A semifinal rubber match. pic.twitter.com/EYSNxLIHhN — Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) March 12, 2022

𝙍𝙊𝘾𝙆𝙔 𝙏𝙊𝙋 ➡️ Headed to the Semifinals 🍊 @Vol_Hoops pic.twitter.com/feFh1Lu12G — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) March 12, 2022

Tennessee has sets their sights on getting something done that hasn't happened since 1979 — winning the SEC Tournament. @Vol_Hoops takes on Mississippi State tonight at 6pm. pic.twitter.com/RwiGOQzC0Y — Volunteer Radio 90.3 FM (@WUTKTheRock) March 11, 2022

That's a really good showing in the 1st game of this conference tourney. A win is a win is a win!!! On to the next!! #GoVols #LockTheDoor #SECTourney — Ron Slay (@RonSlay35) March 12, 2022

