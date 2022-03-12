SEC Tournament semifinals: Tennessee-Kentucky pregame social media buzz

Dan Harralson
·2 min read

The 2022 Southeastern Conference Tournament is taking place March 9-13 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

Tennessee (24-7) is a No. 2 seed in the SEC Tournament and earned a double BYE.

The Vols defeated No. 10 seed Mississippi State (18-15), 72-59, in the quarterfinals Friday.

Tennessee will play No. 3 seed Kentucky on Saturday. The Vols’ semifinal game will tipoff at 3 p.m. EST. ESPN will televise the contest.

The SEC Tournament championship game is slated for Sunday at 1 p.m. EDT. ESPN will televise the matchup.

Selection Sunday for the NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament is Sunday.

Ahead of Saturday’s Tennessee-Kentucky semifinal game, Vols Wire looks at pregame social media buzz. Pregame social media buzz is listed below.

Tennessee basketball

Kentucky basketball

SEC

SEC

SEC Network

SEC Network

Westwood One Sports

WUTK

PHOTOS: Tennessee-Kentucky basketball series through the years

PHOTOS: Tennessee-Kentucky basketball series through the years

Ron Slay

PHOTOS: Tennessee defeats Mississippi State in SEC Tournament

SEC Tournament: Vols defeat Mississippi State, advance to semifinals

SEC Tournament: Vols defeat Mississippi State, advance to semifinals

1

1

Recommended Stories