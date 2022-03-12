SEC Tournament semifinals: Tennessee-Kentucky pregame social media buzz
The 2022 Southeastern Conference Tournament is taking place March 9-13 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.
Tennessee (24-7) is a No. 2 seed in the SEC Tournament and earned a double BYE.
The Vols defeated No. 10 seed Mississippi State (18-15), 72-59, in the quarterfinals Friday.
Tennessee will play No. 3 seed Kentucky on Saturday. The Vols’ semifinal game will tipoff at 3 p.m. EST. ESPN will televise the contest.
The SEC Tournament championship game is slated for Sunday at 1 p.m. EDT. ESPN will televise the matchup.
Selection Sunday for the NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament is Sunday.
Ahead of Saturday’s Tennessee-Kentucky semifinal game, Vols Wire looks at pregame social media buzz. Pregame social media buzz is listed below.
Tennessee basketball
A semifinal rubber match. pic.twitter.com/EYSNxLIHhN
— Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) March 12, 2022
Kentucky basketball
See you tomorrow, #BBN 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/d6QRSwaZRz
— Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) March 12, 2022
SEC
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐓𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐚 𝐅𝐨𝐮𝐫.@RazorbackMBB • @aggiembk@Vol_Hoops • @KentuckyMBB#SECMBB x #SECTourney pic.twitter.com/PdcA4VCCsR
— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) March 12, 2022
SEC
𝙍𝙊𝘾𝙆𝙔 𝙊𝙉 𝙏𝙊𝙋 ! ☝️@Vol_Hoops x #SECTourney pic.twitter.com/WVrRlBpLGW
— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) March 12, 2022
SEC Network
𝙍𝙊𝘾𝙆𝙔 𝙏𝙊𝙋 ➡️ Headed to the Semifinals 🍊 @Vol_Hoops pic.twitter.com/feFh1Lu12G
— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) March 12, 2022
SEC Network
The #SECMBB Semifinals 🤩@aggiembk ✘ @RazorbackMBB @Vol_Hoops ✘ @KentuckyMBB pic.twitter.com/H5eF5LHPpR
— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) March 12, 2022
Westwood One Sports
The day ahead… next stop Florida…
🏆: @SEC
🏀: @aggiembk/@RazorbackMBB & @Vol_Hoops/@KentuckyMBB
🗣️: @kevinkugler & @Will_Perdue32
⏲️: 12:45p ET
🎧: https://t.co/27q0VqIrAp pic.twitter.com/s2s4TChgXI
— Westwood One Sports (@westwood1sports) March 12, 2022
WUTK
Tennessee has sets their sights on getting something done that hasn't happened since 1979 — winning the SEC Tournament. @Vol_Hoops takes on Mississippi State tonight at 6pm. pic.twitter.com/RwiGOQzC0Y
— Volunteer Radio 90.3 FM (@WUTKTheRock) March 11, 2022
Ron Slay
That's a really good showing in the 1st game of this conference tourney. A win is a win is a win!!! On to the next!! #GoVols #LockTheDoor #SECTourney
— Ron Slay (@RonSlay35) March 12, 2022
