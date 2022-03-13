SEC Tournament semifinals: Tennessee-Kentucky postgame social media buzz

Dan Harralson
·2 min read

The 2022 Southeastern Conference Tournament is taking place March 9-13 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

Tennessee (25-7) is a No. 2 seed in the SEC Tournament and earned a double bye.

The Vols defeated Kentucky, 69-62, in the SEC Tournament semifinals Saturday.

Tennessee defeated 10th-seeded Mississippi State (18-15), 72-59, in the quarterfinals Friday.

Tennessee will play Texas A&M in the SEC Tournament championship game Sunday. Tipoff is slated for 1 p.m. EDT and ESPN will televise the championship matchup.

The Vols have not won the SEC Tournament championship since 1979.

PHOTOS: Tennessee-Kentucky basketball series through the years

Following Tennessee’s win against the Wildcats, Vols Wire looks at postgame social media buzz. Postgame social media buzz is listed below.

