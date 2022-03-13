SEC Tournament semifinals: Tennessee-Kentucky postgame social media buzz

The 2022 Southeastern Conference Tournament is taking place March 9-13 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

Tennessee (25-7) is a No. 2 seed in the SEC Tournament and earned a double bye.

The Vols defeated Kentucky, 69-62, in the SEC Tournament semifinals Saturday.

Tennessee defeated 10th-seeded Mississippi State (18-15), 72-59, in the quarterfinals Friday.

Tennessee will play Texas A&M in the SEC Tournament championship game Sunday. Tipoff is slated for 1 p.m. EDT and ESPN will televise the championship matchup.

The Vols have not won the SEC Tournament championship since 1979.

PHOTOS: Tennessee-Kentucky basketball series through the years

Following Tennessee’s win against the Wildcats, Vols Wire looks at postgame social media buzz. Postgame social media buzz is listed below.

Tennessee basketball

sorry to disappoint everybody. the #VOLS will play on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/WJjijs2Sm2 — Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) March 12, 2022

Kentucky basketball

Tennessee basketball

Vols' final stats

📊 FINAL NUMBERS 📊 CHANDLER – 19p / 3r / 2a

ZEIGLER – 11p / 2r

JAMES – 10p / 4r / 3a

VESCOVI – 9p / 5r / 4a

HUNTLEY-HATFIELD – 8p / 6r

PLAVŠIĆ – 6p / 8r

FULKERSON – 3p / 3r

BAILEY JR. – 2p

AIDOO – 1p pic.twitter.com/gTmoupVpVX — Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) March 12, 2022

Vol Network

The sun shines Orange on my old Kentucky home. https://t.co/IFoLVR48c8 — Vol Network (@VolNetwork) March 12, 2022

SEC Network

SEC Network

🗣 "ONE MORE BABY!" @Vol_Hoops is ready for Championship Sunday 🍊 pic.twitter.com/ol4E2gPAKl — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) March 12, 2022

Ron Slay

Took care of business against Kensucky!!! On to the chip!! Tremendous effort and focus by these Vols!! Played together the entire game and most definitely #LockTheDoor with that lockdown defense!! #GoVols pic.twitter.com/sthN0kVEgD — Ron Slay (@RonSlay35) March 12, 2022

Dick Vitale

The @Vol_Hoops with solid W over @KentuckyMBB – Cats big downfall 2 for 18 shooting the 3 . Credit @RickBarnesUT Tennessee team with superb defense . — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) March 12, 2022

Tennessee basketball

Vols. Aggies. for the title. like everybody predicted. pic.twitter.com/8xzz0xGEoW — Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) March 13, 2022

