SEC Tournament: No. 1 Tennessee-No. 4 LSU score predictions

The Southeastern Conference Tournament is taking place Tuesday-Sunday at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama.

Tennessee won the SEC regular season championship and is the No. 1 seed. Texas A&M won the SEC West division and is the No. 2 seed in Hoover.

Mississippi State and Missouri did not qualify for the SEC Tournament.

Final 2022 SEC baseball regular-season records, standings

Tennessee defeated No. 8 Vanderbilt, 10-1, on Thursday. The Vols will play No. 4 LSU on Friday. LSU defeated Kentucky, 11-6, Friday.

The Tennessee-LSU contest is slated as the fourth game to be played on Friday. The Vols and Tigers will play following the Alabama-Texas A&M game at 5:30 p.m. EDT.

Ahead of the Tennessee-LSU game, Vols Wire provides score predictions.

Tennessee-LSU score predictions