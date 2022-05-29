SEC Tournament championship game: No. 1 Tennessee-No. 7 Florida score predictions

The Southeastern Conference Tournament is taking place Tuesday-Sunday at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama.

Tennessee won the SEC regular season championship and is the No. 1 seed. Texas A&M won the SEC West division and is the No. 2 seed in Hoover.

Mississippi State and Missouri did not qualify for the SEC Tournament.

Final 2022 SEC baseball regular-season records, standings

Tennessee defeated No. 8 Vanderbilt, 10-1, on Thursday. The Vols were victorious against No. 4 LSU, 5-2, on Friday.

Tennessee advanced to the SEC Tournament championship game with a 12-2 win against No. 12 Kentucky on Saturday.

The Vols will play No. 7 Florida Sunday at 3 p.m. EDT (ESPN2).

Tennessee-Florida championship game score predictions