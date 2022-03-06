AUBURN — The SEC Tournament bracket is set after Texas A&M’s win against Mississippi State on Saturday night wrapped up the league’s regular season.

Auburn clinched the No. 1 seed with its 82-71 win over South Carolina on Saturday. The Tigers (27-4, 15-3 SEC) have a double-bye and will play Friday (11 a.m. CT, ESPN) in the quarterfinals against the winner of No. 8 Texas A&M and No. 9 Florida. The Aggies and Gators face off Thursday (11 a.m., SEC Network).

Auburn cruised past Texas A&M 75-58 at home and split with Florida, losing 63-62 on the road in a game that came down to the last possession. The Gators would be potentially a more challenging matchup in the second round because their center, Colin Castleton, was one of the only bigs in the league to out-play Auburn’s Walker Kessler.

If Auburn advances to the semifinals (noon Saturday, ESPN), it will likely face No. 4 Arkansas or No. 5 LSU. The Tigers’ 19-game win streak was snapped in overtime against Arkansas at Bud Walton Arena. They defeated LSU at home 70-55 behind Kessler’s first of two triple-doubles this season. LSU is one of the best defenses in the country, led by forward Tari Eason.

Auburn is trying to secure a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament and is widely projected on the fringes between the one-line and the two-line. A win on Friday might be enough, but making the championship game Sunday in Tampa would likely lock it up.

If Auburn does make it that far, the No. 2 seed Tennessee and No. 3 seed Kentucky are the most likely opponents in the championship game (noon Sunday, ESPN). Auburn beat Kentucky 80-71 at home (the closest any team came to beating Auburn in Neville Arena) in January and lost 67-62 at Tennessee in February.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: SEC Tournament bracket: Auburn basketball's path to championship