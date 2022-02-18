The SEC’s top returning WRs ranked by scoring production

The LSU Tigers hit the reset button for the 2022 college football season. Out with Ed Orgeron and in with Brian Kelly.

One big positive will be the return of quarterback Myles Brennan, provided he can stay healthy, he will be set up for success. The team returns John Emery Jr at running back and four productive wide receivers.

The big name everyone will circle is Kayshon Boutte, for good reason. Prior to his injury, Boutte was setting the SEC and FBS on fire with his performances. Through 5+ games, he had nine touchdowns. The team also saw late emergences of Jaray Jenkins and freshman Malik Nabers.

All in all, the LSU offense looks to be in good standing provided they figure out their offensive line. Protecting the quarterback long enough to find these receivers will be a huge key.

As far as the top returning production for wide receivers in the SEC, LSU returns two of the top six. Mississippi State Bulldogs also have a pair returning for the 2022 campaign.

We rank the top returners based on their touchdown production from 2021:

Cedric Tillman, Tennessee Vols

Tillman returns for another season in Knoxville and could be poised to put up big numbers once again with Hendon Hooker as his quarterback. Down the stretch of the season, the Vols offense took off under Josh Heupel’s guidance. They have one scary offense to pay attention to, especially with how quickly the move down the field

2021 Stats: 12 TDs | 64 Receptions | 1,081 Yards

Kayshon Boutte, LSU Tigers

Prior to his injury suffered against the Kentucky Wildcats, Kayshon Boutte was putting up some big numbers. In six games he led the FBS in touchdowns with nine. He appeared in less than half the games for LSU and is still tied for No. 2 in terms of returning TD production in the SEC. Provided he can stay healthy in 2022, a big season could be on the horizon.

2021 Stats: 9 TDs | 38 Receptions | 509 Yards

Makai Polk, Mississippi State Bulldogs

If you play wide receiver in a Mike Leach system, you are almost guaranteed to put up some gaudy numbers as a pass-catcher. Polk joins Boutte at No. 2 on the list. Heading into 2022, he and Will Rogers should connect early and often for the Bulldogs offense.

2021 Stats: 9 TDs | 105 Receptions | 1,046 Yards

Jaray Jenkins, LSU Tigers

Jenkins emerged down the stretch for the LSU offense after the injury to Boutte. Going into 2022 under Brian Kelly, he will have two of the top returning wide receivers in the SEC. Whoever wins the quarterback battle is going to have quality weapons to throw to.

2021 Stats: 6 TDs | 34 Receptions | 502 Yards

Ainias Smith, Texas A&M Aggies

Last season the passing game wasn’t near as utilized as the running game for the Texas A&M Aggies. They do have one of the top passers and one of the top rushers returning. Smith makes them three-for-three on the offensive front. He led the Aggies in receiving touchdowns and receptions in 2021.

2021 Stats: 6 TDs | 47 Receptions | 509 Yards

Jaden Walley, Mississippi State Bulldogs

The second Bulldog on the list is Walley. He and Polk are looking for even better performances in 2022. Given that Will Rogers will have two of the best receivers back for next year should give them a boost, provided they can rekindle some of their magic from 2021 as they look to improve upon last year’s 7-6 record.

2021 Stats: 6 TDs | 55 Receptions | 628 Yards

