SEC’s Top 10 ‘under-the-radar’ incoming freshmen ahead of the 2024 CFB season

A host of structural changes are coming ahead of the 2024 college football season, including the inaugural campaign for the 12-team playoff structure that will finally provide football parity the CFB landscape has been yearning for over the last decade.

Year after year, contending teams, especially in the SEC, are led by at least one freshman stud on offense or defense who makes a consistent impact throughout each season to put any contender over the edge. While it may be early in the offseason, spring practices are less than a month away, and many young talent are set to take the field in the South Eastern Conference, which now includes Texas and Oklahoma.

For Texas A&M, several incoming freshman offensive and defensive playmakers have a chance to show off this spring, including wide receivers Izaiah Williams, Ashton Bethel-Roman and speedster Ernest Campbell.

While the Aggies under defensive-minded head coach Mike Elko should thrive on that side of the ball, all three receivers listed will be depended on in some shape or form starting next month.

This week, 247Sports provided their own thoughts on the subject, ranking their top 10 “under-the-radar” SEC freshman poised to make the biggest impact in 2024. Here is that list.

2024 3-star RB Chauncey Bowens — Georgia

Benjamin running back Chauncey Bowens runs the ball during their game against Cardinal Newman on October 20, 2023 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Height: 5-10

Weight: 227 pounds

2023 senior season stats: 112 rushing attempts for 811 rushing yards (7.2 ypc) and 10 touchdowns. 18 receptions for 276 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

2024 4-star safety Xavier Filsaime — Texas

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Height: 6-1

Weight: 180 pounds

2023 senior season stats: 64 tackles (39 solo tackles), six pass deflections, two interceptions.

2024 JUCO 4-star WR Deion Smith — Ole Miss

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Height: 6-4

Weight: 190 pounds

2023 JUCO season stats: 48 receptions, 1,063 yards, 12 receiving touchdowns

2024 3-star CB PJ Woodland — LSU

Oak Grove High School WR Pj Woodland (11) runs the ball during the 7A tournament game against Brandon High School in the 2023 high school football championships on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2023 in Brandon, MS.

Height: 6-0

Weight: 165 pounds

2023 senior season stats: 41 receptions, 716 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns. 1 interception on defense.

2024 4-star TE Caleb Odom — Alabama

Dec 30, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; An Alabama football helmet is displayed at the Sheraton Hotel in New Orleans in the final lead up to the Sugar Bowl.

Ncaa Football Sugar Bowl Coaches Press Conference

Height: 6-5

Weight: 215 pounds

2023 senior season stats: 46 receptions, 748 receiving yards, 12 touchdowns

2024 4-star CB Jaren Sensabaugh — Missouri

Ensworth’s Jaren Sensabaugh (5) looks for an opening past MBA’s Eli Kirkland (23) during the second quarter at Ensworth High School in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Nov. 10, 2023.

Height: 6-0

Weight: 170 pounds

Background: He is the son of former Dallas Cowboys and Jacksonville Jaguars safety Gerald Sensabaugh

2024 4-star RB Peyton Lewis — Tennessee

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Height: 6-1

Weight: 197 pounds

2023 senior season stats: 2,097 rushing yards and 30 touchdowns

2024 4-star TE Davon Mitchell — Oklahoma

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Height: 6-4

Weight: 245 pounds

2022 junior season stats: 33 receptions, 731 receiving yards, nine touchdowns

2024 3-star TE Willie Rodriguez

Covington Catholic tight end Willie Rodriguez (10) reacts after scoring a touchdown with offensive lineman Quentin Jones (76) in the second half against Johnson Central at Covington Catholic High School Nov. 17, 2023.

Height: 6-4

Weight: 240 pounds

2024 4-star WR Izaiah Williams — Texas A&M

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Height: 6-0

Weight: 172 pounds

2023 senior season stats: 44 receptions, 904 receiving yards, 11 touchdowns

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire