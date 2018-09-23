LSU's move up gives SEC three top-five teams in AP top 25
Welcome to the top five, LSU.
The Tigers moved up to No. 5 in the post-Week 4 AP poll after Oklahoma beat Army in overtime. LSU’s jump one spot means the SEC has three teams in the top five. Alabama, Georgia, Clemson and Ohio State remained the top four teams in the poll.
Kentucky enters the poll at No. 17 after beating previously No. 14 Mississippi State. Texas is at No. 18 after beating TCU and Cal and Texas Tech are also newcomers to the poll. Oregon, at No. 19, moved up one spot after losing to No. 7 Stanford 38-31 at home in overtime.
Virginia Tech fell out of the top 25 after losing to 0-3 Old Dominion. The Hokies were at No. 13. Michigan moved up to No. 14 from No. 19 after beating Nebraska 56-10. The Wolverines’ win dropped Nebraska to 0-3 for the first time since 1945.
Full Top 25
1. Alabama
2. Georgia
3. Clemson
4. Ohio State
5. LSU
6. Oklahoma
7. Stanford
8. Notre Dame
9. Penn State
10. Auburn
11. Washington
12. West Virginia
13. UCF
14. Michigan
15. Wisconsin
16. Miami
17. Kentucky
18. Texas
19. Oregon
20. BYU
21. Michigan State
22. Duke
23. Mississippi State
24. Cal
25. Texas Tech
