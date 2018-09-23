LSU's move up gives SEC three top-five teams in AP top 25

Welcome to the top five, LSU.

The Tigers moved up to No. 5 in the post-Week 4 AP poll after Oklahoma beat Army in overtime. LSU’s jump one spot means the SEC has three teams in the top five. Alabama, Georgia, Clemson and Ohio State remained the top four teams in the poll.

Kentucky enters the poll at No. 17 after beating previously No. 14 Mississippi State. Texas is at No. 18 after beating TCU and Cal and Texas Tech are also newcomers to the poll. Oregon, at No. 19, moved up one spot after losing to No. 7 Stanford 38-31 at home in overtime.

Virginia Tech fell out of the top 25 after losing to 0-3 Old Dominion. The Hokies were at No. 13. Michigan moved up to No. 14 from No. 19 after beating Nebraska 56-10. The Wolverines’ win dropped Nebraska to 0-3 for the first time since 1945.

Full Top 25

1. Alabama

2. Georgia

3. Clemson

4. Ohio State

5. LSU

6. Oklahoma

7. Stanford

8. Notre Dame

9. Penn State

10. Auburn

11. Washington

12. West Virginia

13. UCF

14. Michigan

15. Wisconsin

16. Miami

17. Kentucky

18. Texas

19. Oregon

20. BYU

21. Michigan State

22. Duke

23. Mississippi State

24. Cal

25. Texas Tech

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron cheers on his players during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Auburn, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

– – – – – – –

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Gronk reportedly threatened retirement if Patriots traded him to Lions

• OSU’s Haskins giving ‘Bama’s Tagovailoa a run for college’s top QB

• Timberwolves’ Towns reportedly gets supermax deal valued at $190M

• Tiger closing in on winning Tour Championship

