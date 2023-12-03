For the SEC, those losses 'Just Mean More' and should keep conference out of playoff

What an atroscious offensive performance.

The fewest yards among any FBS conference championship in their title game. An imbalanced offense that was underwhelming on one side. Third down production that was a dumpster fire.

Good thing this team is undefeated and it was facing a team that set back offensive football decades, or its playoff dreams would be dead.

And, yet, there is Michigan, headed for the playoff as a likely No. 1 seed after shutting down a pathetic Iowa offense, 36-0, Saturday on a riveting championship Saturday, the likes of which we never will experience again once the playoffs expand to 12 teams.

You know who else should be in the playoff? The other three most deserving teams in college football. The other two who won every game on their schedule and the only one loss team to beat a Power Five conference champion (and likely top 5 team) on the road, and for emphasis, by double digits.

13-0 Michigan. 13-0 Washington. 13-0 Florida State. 12-1 Texas.

Those should be the top four teams when the College Football Playoff committee walks out of that room today in Grapevine, Texas.

And you know who should not be in that group, who does not deserve a team in the playoff: The SEC.

Yes, the conference that ESPN tried so, so hard to boost on "College GameDay," turning the show into one big SEC infomercial.

The conference whose losses today "Just Mean More." Whose commissioner used some bizarre Sesame Street argument when trying to convince us no matter what happened Saturday the SEC deserved a spot in the CFP.

"That's not the real world of college football," Greg Sankey said about a playoff without the SEC. "Let's go back to like 'Sesame Street' so we're really basic … one of these things is not like the other, and that's the Southeastern Conference."

Exactly.

The SEC is not like the ACC, Pac-12 or Big Ten; it's champion is not undefeated.

And it's not like the Big 12; whose champion dominated SEC champion Alabama in the fourth quarter in Tuscaloosa.

The only shock today is ESPN's playoff bracket isn't 1. Alabama. 2. Georgia. 3. Missouri. 4. Ole Miss.

One of the biggest insults to SEC wonks is Florida State and its championship caliber defense and Coach of the Year candidate and, oh yeah, undefeated record deserving to be in the playoff.

Did I mention this is the team with eight wins over Power 5 bowl-eligible teams, more than any team in the nation? And, by the way, won both its games against SEC opponents, neither of which was home.

This was FSU coach Mike Norvell following the Seminoles' 16-6 victory over the CFP committee's No. 14 team, Louisville, a win accomplished with a freshman third string quarterback who had thrown four passes in his college career.

"There’s a lot of great teams out there, a lot of talented teams, a lot of teams with ability, but some of those teams have lost games. This team has not. This team has responded to every situation no matter what the circumstances have been."

Is Florida State the most talented team in the country? With a healthy Jordan Travis and that defense we saw Saturday night, it just might be.

But without Jordan? No. But even without Jordan this team did not crumble in its conference title game like Georgia did against a team the previous week needed a miracle to beat a 6-6 Auburn team that lost a week earlier to New Mexico State by three touchdowns at home.

And the Seminoles did not lose at home by double digits at any time this year like Alabama when it allowed Texas to score three times in less than six minutes in the fourth quarter to secure the 34-24 win.

This would not have been a national narrative if Jordan had not broken his leg early in the North Alabama game. And all FSU had to do was lose in a hostile environment at Florida the next week with backup quarterback Tate Rodemaker, or lose to No. 14 Louisville Saturday in the ACC Championship Game with its third string quarterback Brock Glenn, and it would have eliminated all the questions and been rewarded with a nice New Year's Six Bowl.

But the Seminoles did not. In fact, what they did by rallying around those quarterbacks was even more impressive.

You know what was not impressive? Georgia against Alabama. Or Alabama against Texas.

