How SEC teams stack up

Edgar Thompson, Orlando Sentinel
·6 min read
Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

ALABAMA

Last year’s record: 11-2, 6-2 SEC

ARKANSAS

Last year’s record: 7-6, 3-5 SEC

  • No SEC team features the 1-2 quarterback-tailback punch of KJ Jefferson and Raheim “Rocket” Sanders, a 6-foot-2, 242-pound junior coming off a 1,443-yard season.

  • Coach Sam Pittman enters Year 4 with two new coordinators, Dan Enos on offense and Travis Williams on a defense that allowed an average of 30.6 points.

  • The Razorbacks finished 7-6 with losses to Texas A&M, LSU and Missouri, their three rivals, by a combined 7 points.

AUBURN

Last year’s record: 5-7, 2-6 SEC

  • Coach Huge Freeze returns to the conference after six years to resurrect a program that missed a bowl game for the first time since 2012.

  • The Tigers’ 5.7 yards per play was 11th in the SEC, but tied with Liberty, the offensive-minded Freeze’s former school.

  • Auburn’s defense allowed 40 points five times, the most in school history, and an average of 29.5 points.

FLORIDA

Last year’s record: 6-7, 3-5 SEC

GEORGIA

Last year’s record: 15-0, 8-0 SEC

KENTUCKY

Last year’s record: 7-6, 3-5 SEC

  • Kentucky’s 21-0 Music City Bowl loss to Iowa, the alma mater of coach Mark Stoops, ended the Wildcats’ streak of four straight bowl wins.

  • Stoops brought back offensive coordinator Liam Coen, who spent 2022 with the L.A. Rams, after the Wildcats averaged an SEC-low 20.4 points.

  • The Wildcats return four starting offensive lineman and four starters in the front seven as Stoops pushes to re-establish his program’s physicality.

LSU

Last year’s record: 10-4, 6-2 SEC

MISSISSIPPI STATE

Last year’s record: 9-4, 4-4 SEC

  • Coach Mike Leach’s tragic death at age 61 made defensive coordinator Zach Arnett the youngest head coach at 36.

  • Senior quarterback Will Rogers will build on his school-record 10,689 passing yards, but in an offense under new coordinator Kevin Barbay dissimilar to Leach’s Air Raid.

  • Arnett’s defense will be the team’s strength a season after it ranked among the SEC’s top five in myriad categories, including third-down D, takeaways and opponents long scrimmage plays.

MISSOURI

Last year’s record: 6-7, 3-5 SEC

OLE MISS

Last year’s record: 8-5, 4-4 SEC

SOUTH CAROLINA

Last year’s record: 8-5, 4-4 SEC

  • Third-year coach Shane Beamer has won 15 games, two more than Will Muschamp during his final three seasons, which did include a seven-game slate during the 2020 COVID season.

  • Quarterback Spencer Rattler and receiver Antwane “Juice” Wells are a pair of seniors who form a potent combination accounting for 928 yards and 6 scores in 2022.

  • Beamer’s pride in special teams traces to his father, Frank, the Hall of Fame Virginia Tech coach, and is reflected in All-SEC punter Kai Kroeger. He averaged 46.1 yards in 2022 and has completed all 6 pass attempts, 3 for scores.

TEXAS A&M

Last year’s record: 5-7, 2-6 SEC

  • Coach Jimbo Fisher hired controversial former head coach Bobby Petrino to help with an offense that averaged just 22.8 points in 2022, 101st among 131 teams nationally.

  • Quarterback Connor Wiegman and receiver Evan Stewart are 5-stars and fellow sophomores capable of becoming one of the SEC’s top hookups.

  • Ex-UF defensive coordinator DJ Durkin inherits a rush defense ranked 123rd nationally but features talent galore, including 5-star tackles Shemar Stewart and Walter Nolen, the position’s No. 1 recruit in 2022.

TENNESSEE

Last year’s record: 11-2, 6-2 SEC

  • The Vols led the nation in scoring average (46.1 points) and average yards (525.5) during the second year of Josh Heupel.

  • Running backs Jabari Small and Jaylen Wright combined for 1,609 yards. and 23 scores on the ground.

  • The Vols improved on defense from 2021, but still allowed an average of 289.5 passing yards — 127th in the nation.

VANDERBILT

Last year’s record: 5-7, 2-6 SEC

  • Sophomore AJ Swann, who had 10 touchdowns and just 2 interceptions, flashed arm strength reminiscent of Commodores legend Jay Cutler.

  • The defensive background of coach Clark Lea, including a stint as Notre Dame’s coordinator, has yet to take root. Vandy allowed an SEC-worst 8.7 yards per attempt.

  • The Commodores have a realistic shot for their first bowl bid since 2018.

Edgar Thompson can be reached at egthompson@orlandosentinel.com