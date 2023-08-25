How SEC teams stack up
ALABAMA
Last year’s record: 11-2, 6-2 SEC
Five-star freshman Ty Simpson and sophomore Jalen Milroe push to replace No. 1 NFL draft pick Bryce Young a season after Alabama’s offense finished outside the top 10 in yards per game (11th, 477.1) for the first time since 2017.
Star cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry (15 passes defended) anchors a defense replacing six starters, including All-America pass rusher Will Anderson Jr., the No. 3 pick in the draft.
Coach Nick Saban captured his record seventh national title in 2020, but has not gone three seasons without winning a national title since his 2007 arrival.
ARKANSAS
Last year’s record: 7-6, 3-5 SEC
No SEC team features the 1-2 quarterback-tailback punch of KJ Jefferson and Raheim “Rocket” Sanders, a 6-foot-2, 242-pound junior coming off a 1,443-yard season.
Coach Sam Pittman enters Year 4 with two new coordinators, Dan Enos on offense and Travis Williams on a defense that allowed an average of 30.6 points.
The Razorbacks finished 7-6 with losses to Texas A&M, LSU and Missouri, their three rivals, by a combined 7 points.
AUBURN
Last year’s record: 5-7, 2-6 SEC
Coach Huge Freeze returns to the conference after six years to resurrect a program that missed a bowl game for the first time since 2012.
The Tigers’ 5.7 yards per play was 11th in the SEC, but tied with Liberty, the offensive-minded Freeze’s former school.
Auburn’s defense allowed 40 points five times, the most in school history, and an average of 29.5 points.
FLORIDA
Last year’s record: 6-7, 3-5 SEC
Coach Billy Napier’s Year 2 attack at Louisiana improved by 6 points per game (37.9) and ranked seventh nationally in plays longer than 10 yards.
The 1-2 tailback punch of Montrell Johnson Jr. and Trevor Etienne produced a combined for 1,532 rushing yards and 16 scores
After consecutive 6-7 campaigns, the Gators aim to avoid three straight losing seasons for the first time since the 1950s.
GEORGIA
Last year’s record: 15-0, 8-0 SEC
Jacksonville native Carson Beck is in line to take over for Stetson Bennett, a former walk-on who was 29-1 the past two seasons and accounted for 6 scores in the national title game.
All-America tight end Brock Bowers, a junior, had 1,824 receiving yards and caught 20 touchdowns his first two seasons.
The Bulldogs return seven defensive starters, but have to replace stalwarts Jalen Carter at tackle, Nolan Smith off the edge and Christopher Smith II at safety.
KENTUCKY
Last year’s record: 7-6, 3-5 SEC
Kentucky’s 21-0 Music City Bowl loss to Iowa, the alma mater of coach Mark Stoops, ended the Wildcats’ streak of four straight bowl wins.
Stoops brought back offensive coordinator Liam Coen, who spent 2022 with the L.A. Rams, after the Wildcats averaged an SEC-low 20.4 points.
The Wildcats return four starting offensive lineman and four starters in the front seven as Stoops pushes to re-establish his program’s physicality.
LSU
Last year’s record: 10-4, 6-2 SEC
Coach Brian Kelly posted his sixth straight double-digit win season to exceed expectations after arriving at Notre Dame.
Arizona State transfer quarterback Jayden Daniels combined for 28 touchdowns, 11 rushing, to establish himself as one of the nation’s top dual-threats and a 2023 Heisman candidate.
Five-star freshman linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. burst onto the scene to lead the Tigers with 13 tackles for loss, including 7.5 sacks.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Last year’s record: 9-4, 4-4 SEC
Coach Mike Leach’s tragic death at age 61 made defensive coordinator Zach Arnett the youngest head coach at 36.
Senior quarterback Will Rogers will build on his school-record 10,689 passing yards, but in an offense under new coordinator Kevin Barbay dissimilar to Leach’s Air Raid.
Arnett’s defense will be the team’s strength a season after it ranked among the SEC’s top five in myriad categories, including third-down D, takeaways and opponents long scrimmage plays.
MISSOURI
Last year’s record: 6-7, 3-5 SEC
Miami transfer quarterback Jake Garcia could become the fourth season-opening starting quarterback in four seasons for coach Eliah Drinkwitz.
Former Florida linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper was a breakout star with 78 tackles, including 14 for loss, to earn preseason first-team All-SEC.
Sophomore Luther Burden III managed 4 scores on just 15 catches in 2022, but aims now to live up his billing as the nation’s No. 2 receiver recruit.
OLE MISS
Last year’s record: 8-5, 4-4 SEC
Tailback Quinshon Judkins led the SEC with 1,567 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns as a first-year freshman.
Coach Lane Kiffin, an offensive whiz, returned starting quarterback Jaxson Dart but during the offseason added Oklahoma State’s Spencer Sanders and LSU’s Walker Howard to create a quarterback competition like few in the nation.
The Rebels defense allowed an average of 35 points during the final seven games, leading Kiffin to hire Alabama’s Pete Golding.
SOUTH CAROLINA
Last year’s record: 8-5, 4-4 SEC
Third-year coach Shane Beamer has won 15 games, two more than Will Muschamp during his final three seasons, which did include a seven-game slate during the 2020 COVID season.
Quarterback Spencer Rattler and receiver Antwane “Juice” Wells are a pair of seniors who form a potent combination accounting for 928 yards and 6 scores in 2022.
Beamer’s pride in special teams traces to his father, Frank, the Hall of Fame Virginia Tech coach, and is reflected in All-SEC punter Kai Kroeger. He averaged 46.1 yards in 2022 and has completed all 6 pass attempts, 3 for scores.
TEXAS A&M
Last year’s record: 5-7, 2-6 SEC
Coach Jimbo Fisher hired controversial former head coach Bobby Petrino to help with an offense that averaged just 22.8 points in 2022, 101st among 131 teams nationally.
Quarterback Connor Wiegman and receiver Evan Stewart are 5-stars and fellow sophomores capable of becoming one of the SEC’s top hookups.
Ex-UF defensive coordinator DJ Durkin inherits a rush defense ranked 123rd nationally but features talent galore, including 5-star tackles Shemar Stewart and Walter Nolen, the position’s No. 1 recruit in 2022.
TENNESSEE
Last year’s record: 11-2, 6-2 SEC
The Vols led the nation in scoring average (46.1 points) and average yards (525.5) during the second year of Josh Heupel.
Running backs Jabari Small and Jaylen Wright combined for 1,609 yards. and 23 scores on the ground.
The Vols improved on defense from 2021, but still allowed an average of 289.5 passing yards — 127th in the nation.
VANDERBILT
Last year’s record: 5-7, 2-6 SEC
Sophomore AJ Swann, who had 10 touchdowns and just 2 interceptions, flashed arm strength reminiscent of Commodores legend Jay Cutler.
The defensive background of coach Clark Lea, including a stint as Notre Dame’s coordinator, has yet to take root. Vandy allowed an SEC-worst 8.7 yards per attempt.
The Commodores have a realistic shot for their first bowl bid since 2018.
Edgar Thompson can be reached at egthompson@orlandosentinel.com