Which SEC teams are ranked on USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll ahead of NCAA Tournament?

Before the NCAA Tournament begins, we got one more update to the USA TODAY Sports Baseball Coaches Poll, and the SEC is well-represented even if Florida isn’t one of the teams vying for a top-25 spot.

The Gators haven’t received an ounce of support in the voting for months, but the team is still ranked inside the top 30 in both KPI and RPI. A brutal schedule has made it tough, but Florida has been able to compete with some of the best teams in the country all year long. Still, it would take a deep run in the tournament to end up ranked in the final Coaches Poll.

The top four spots in the rankings remain locked down by the SEC and haven’t changed from last week — Tennessee, Kentucky, Texas A&M and Arkansas, in that order.

Then, it’s a pair of ACC elites in North Carolina and Clemson. The Tigers are hosting the regional opposite of Florida’s, meaning a potential Super Regional matchup could be on the horizon. Oregon State owns the No. 7 spot and Florida State, Georgia and Duke round out the top 10.

No. 19 Mississippi State is the only other SEC team with a number beside its name this week, but the Coaches Poll voters have Vanderbilt at an unofficial No. 26 with 39 poll points. LSU earned 17 points, South Carolina got 11 and Alabama is still getting some love with seven points.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire