What SEC teams are off to a hot start in the 2025 recruiting cycle?

The Georgia Bulldogs recently landed a commitment from four-star tight end recruit Ethan Barbour.

Ethan Barbour plays high school football for Alpharetta High School in Alpharetta, Georgia. The four-star tight end prospect is a member of the class of 2025.

Head coach Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs are off to an excellent start in the 2025 recruiting cycle, but how does Georgia’s recruiting class rank when compared to the rest of the SEC?

The Dawgs have the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class in the class of 2024. Things are very early in the 2025 recruiting cycle, but let’s take a look into the SEC’s five best recruiting classes in the class of 2025.

Total commitments in the class of 2025: three

2025 cycle commitments: two four-stars and a three-star

National 2025 recruiting class ranking: No. 9 (rankings are per 247Sports)

LSU Tigers

Total commitments in the class of 2025: four



2025 cycle commitments: one five-star, two four-stars and a three-star

National 2025 recruiting class ranking: No. 6



Oklahoma Sooners

Total commitments in the class of 2025: five



2025 cycle commitments: four four-stars and a three-star

National 2025 recruiting class ranking: No. 3



Total commitments in the class of 2025: six



2025 cycle commitments: two five-stars and four four-stars



National 2025 recruiting class ranking: No. 2



Georgia Bulldogs

Total commitments in the class of 2025: seven



2025 cycle commitments: three five-stars and four four-stars



National 2025 recruiting class ranking: No. 1



