Which SEC teams have the best chance of being Auburn Football’s permanent opponents?

The new-look SEC will come one year earlier, as it was announced earlier this month that Oklahoma and Texas will join the conference in 2024 instead of the original plan of 2025. The move will take place after both schools agreed to pay $50 million each to offset media rights fees.

Now that the question of when is Oklahoma and Texas coming over? is settled, now the question that everyone wants to know is which teams will Auburn play on an annual basis?

Scheduling will be a hot topic around the SEC until the spring meetings take place in May in Destin, Florida SEC commissioner Greg Sankey tells Trey Wallace of Outkick.

“We ultimately said if we wait we can learn a lot about (College Football Playoff), other conference media deals, look more deeply at tiebreakers if we’re in a single division,” Sankey said. “We’ve learned an immense amount. We’ve seen some conference membership movement, the CFP format change and that’s going to help us make a better decision.”

Until then, there will be plenty of speculation about what model the SEC will use. No matter the result, there will be plenty of cases made as to which teams will land on permanent schedules, including Auburn.

While we wait on the final copy, Auburn Wire’s Taylor Jones has taken time to explore the possibilities of Auburn’s potential future schedules, and which teams have the best shot at playing the Tigers on an annual basis.

Here’s a look at Taylor Jones’ take on the probability that Auburn has of adding each SEC program to its permanent schedule.

Alabama

There’s a few reasons why or why not Auburn should play an opponent permanently, but Alabama is the one of the only teams in the conference that should be considered as “untouchable” by scheduling standards. This rivalry is considered to be one of most heated in college sports, and it will remain that way in expansion. Forecast: 100%

Arkansas

Auburn has gotten the best of Arkansas since the Razorbacks joined the SEC by winning 18 of 31 meetings since 1992. With Texas and Oklahoma joining the league, expect the Hogs to connect with Missouri and Oklahoma. Mix in an old Southwest Conference rival in Texas, and Arkansas is set. Forecast: 0%

Florida

Auburn and Florida were one of the few rivalries that were saved during the expansion of 1992 that brought in Arkansas and South Carolina to the SEC. The two teams played every year from 1992-2002, but a new scheduling model halted the annual game. Since 2002, Auburn and Florida have only played four times. This possibilty works from a geographical standpoint, as Auburn is the closet SEC school in proximity to Florida. It will be interesting to see if this works as each team’s third option. Forecast: 60%

Georgia

Much like Alabama, the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry should be deemed “untouchable”, and it is expected that the SEC officials will see it that way as well. Expect the rivalry between Auburn and Georgia to continue. Forecast: 100%

Kentucky

Auburn has a favorable history with Kentucky, but these two teams have only played eight times since 1992. I anticipate the Wildcats to add Missouri and Tennessee to their list, but Auburn being the third option seems farfetched. Forecast: 0%

LSU

Auburn and LSU have played many classic games over the years, which should be considered with this new change. However, for geographical purposes, it seems likely that Texas A&M and at least one of the Mississippi programs will find their way onto LSU’s schedule permanently. There is also the possibility that Alabama could be in the mix from a ratings prospective. Out of the many different options, it seems that Auburn is deep down on the list. It could happen, but I will not get my hopes up. Forecast: 20%

Mississippi State

Mississippi State will not be high on Auburn fans radar, but the geographical factor will no doubt come into play when considering the Bulldogs. Mississippi State should get Ole Miss and LSU as permanent opponets, but if one Alabama program was considered to earn the third spot, my gut feeling is that the Crimson Tide would take the cake. Forecast: 30%

Missouri

Auburn and Missouri have only played three times since the 2012 expansion, and only two of those were scheduled meetings. The addition of Oklahoma will help the Tigers with close opponents. Outside of Oklahoma and Arkansas, Kentucky or Vanderbilt could be the final option. Expect the rarity of an Auburn-Missouri game to remain beginning in 2024. Forecast: 0%

Oklahoma

While it would be exciting to welcome one of the new kids on the block to the permanent schedule, Oklahoma’s rich history with Texas, Missouri, Texas A&M, and Arkansas may close up any possibility for the Sooners and Tigers to become permanent opponents. Forecast: 0%

Ole Miss

Ole Miss has a high possibility to snag Mississippi State and LSU for their permanent schedule. The next best options for the Rebels would be Vanderbilt and Alabama, with the addition of the Commodores seeming most likely. Forecast: 10%

South Carolina

South Carolina is another expansion team that Auburn does not have a rich history with. The Gamecocks’ time in the SEC East has allowed them to build a solid history with Georgia, Florida, and Tennessee. The Gamecocks have more of a “lock, and two wild cards” approach with their scheduling, with Georgia appearing to being the “lock.” There’s many possibilities with South Carolina, but Auburn does not seem to be one of them. Forecast: 10%

Tennessee

Another SEC East team that Auburn has a strong history with is Tennessee. The Tigers and Volunteers have played 54 times in history, which is more times than Auburn has played Ole Miss and Arkansas, and Auburn has only played LSU three more times than Tennessee. However, like a few schools in the SEC, Tennessee has many options as well. Lock in in-state rival Vanderbilt, and Tennessee will make a case to bring in Georgia, Florida, Kentucky, and Alabama to their permanent schedule. There’s only two slots for those four teams, so I expect Auburn to miss out on an old-school reunion with the Vols. Forecast: 0%

Texas

As is the case with Oklahoma, it appears that Texas’ three opponents are metaphorically set. I see the Longhorns’ continuing their Red River rivalry with Oklahoma, as well as a reuniting with in-state foe Texas A&M. The third team seems to be old Southwest Conference rival Arkansas, which will be sure to make Razorback fans happy considering that many of them still consider the Longhorns to be their most-hated rival. Forecast: 0%

Texas A&M

The brief history between Auburn and Texas A&M has been fun to see unfold, but 2023 could possibly be the end of their annual meetings. The addition of Texas will rekindle an old flame, and it is also likely that the Aggies could add LSU to its’ permanent schedule. Oklahoma and Arkansas remain in the mix as well. Chalk the Aggies up to another team that has Auburn way down on its’ wish list. Forecast: 0%

Vanderbilt

You could classify Vanderbilt in the same category with South Carolina, Kentucky, and Missouri as teams that have “one lock, and two wildcards” Expect Vanderbilt to have Tennessee on its’ permanent schedule, but where do they go from there? There’s a chance that they could end up with Ole Miss, Kentucky, or South Carolina as their final choices. There’s a possibility it could be Auburn, but it is very unlikely. Forecast: 20%

