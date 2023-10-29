SEC Takeaways: What we learned from around the league in Week 9

Week 9 of the 2023 college football season is now complete and each team now has just a handful of matchups remaining in the regular season.

Although Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide had the week off, there was plenty of action around the SEC for the Tide fans to observe. Joining the Tide on a bye week were LSU, Arkansas, and Missouri.

Now that Week 9 in the SEC is complete, let’s take a look at a handful of the things we learned from the other programs around the conference before we shift out focus to the impactful matchup between Alabama and LSU in Week 10.

Georgia will be tough to take down

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Despite maybe not being as dominant as in previous seasons, Kirby Smart and the Georiga Bulldogs remain the top dogs in the SEC. Unless Georgia has a late-season collapse, the Bulldogs will once again represent the East in Atlanta and will be tough for anyone to take down. Georgia easily handled Florida in Jacksonville on Saturday with a 43-20 victory over the Gators.

Mark Stoops has maybe peaked at Kentucky

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

This isn’t an indictment on Mark Stoops because he has done a fantastic job leading the Kentucky Wildcats. Unfortunately, it is not easy to be a consistent winner in Lexington and it appears Stoops has reached his peak as the head coach of Kentucky. Kentucky had a great opportunity on Saturday night to take down a reeling Tennessee team at home, but a tough fourth quarter for the Wildcat rush defense halted the Kentucky comeback effort.

Ole Miss is improving

Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images

Alabama’s win over Ole Miss is looking more impressive as the weeks go by. The Rebels appear to be one of the top teams in the SEC, but with a road test against Georgia coming up in two weeks, Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss could really shake things up.

Auburn found some life on offense

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers found some much-needed offense in their Week 9 win over Mississippi State. The Tigers have struggled to throw the football all season, but quarterback Payton Thorne put together his best performance as a Tiger throwing for 230 yards and three touchdowns. Let’s see if they can string something together down the stretch.

Florida needs to remain patient with Billy Napier

Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel via AP

I know things have not gone the way most Florida Gators fans would have liked, but you have to remember that Napier inherited an absolute mess when he arrived in Gainsville. The roster was depleted of talent and he has slowly built them back into a competitive team. Recruiting battles will be critical for Napier, especially with players along the line of scrimmage. I urge Florida fans to remain patient with Napier as he tries to rebuild one of the best programs in the conference.

