SEC stumbles in Week 1 with 1-3 record vs. P5 teams | College Football Enquirer

Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel and Ross Dellenger, and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde hop on the College Football Enquirer to discuss the struggles of the SEC in Week 1 of the 2023 college football season with Florida, South Carolina, and LSU losing to ranked teams, and debate how this could affect the SEC for the rest of the season.

