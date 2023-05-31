Can the SEC stop field storming? What Nick Saban, others said

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. ― Nick Saban held up his left arm to show the bruise bigger than the clock on his wrist.

He was speaking to reporters on Zoom in October 2021, more than 10 days after Alabama football lost to Texas A&M, resulting in Aggies fans flooding the field. Saban said the bruise stemmed from that.

Fast forward to 2023, and Saban has experienced two more field stormings since then: losses to Tennessee and LSU on the road in 2022. It has pretty much become automatic whenever someone beats the Crimson Tide. It makes Saban an expert more than most on what it's like to try to exit during a field storming.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

"We’ve got to do a good job of selling and marketing what we do so that fans enjoy it but I think also there has to be some guidelines on what can and can’t be done relative to safety," Saban told The Tuscaloosa News on Wednesday. "We talk about player safety all the time. This is something that puts everybody in a compromising position."

That’s why the SEC is considering harsher penalties for field storming. Right now, there's a fine structure. First offense, $50,000 fine. Second offense, $100,000 fine. Third offense and every one after, $250,000.

So far, that hasn't worked as much of a deterrent. Alabama isn't the only team that has experienced a field storming either. Just this past season, LSU rushed the field after beating Ole Miss, and South Carolina stormed the field after beating Tennessee.

Other penalties, such as losing future home games, are being discussed at SEC spring meetings this week.

Advertisement

"There has to be significant consequence to change a habit," Alabama athletics director Greg Byrne told The Tuscaloosa News.

ALABAMA FOOTBALL: What Alabama football coach Nick Saban thinks about paying college players

TRANSFER PORTAL: Diving into what Alabama football actually gained, lost in transfer portal

Byrne is one of the SEC's field-storming committee members. Some of the others include Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks and Kentucky athletics director Mitch Barnhart.

Byrne contends the stakes are much higher than a field storming being an inconvenience.

"People often say, well that’s just fun and part of college," Byrne said. "People can get hurt with this, and they have."

Advertisement

Injury risks of field storming

Back in 2013, at least five people sustained injuries after USC beat Stanford. One broke an ankle, another was hurt during a fall. At least five more people got hurt in 2022 when fans stormed the field when Coastal Carolina won a game over Appalachian State. Three people had to go to the hospital.

Those numbers pale in comparison to what happened when Wisconsin beat Michigan in 1993. There had been 69 people treated at hospitals in Wisconsin resulting from a field storming, according to the Washington Post. Three ended up in critical condition that day. Three or four ended up on ventilators in the hospital. A majority of the injuries were from broken bones, hospital spokespeople told the Washington Post.

In 1998, an Oregon State freshman had to go to the intensive care unit at a hospital after fans took down the goal post after a win over Oregon. It hit the woman in the head, according to the AP. She ended up in the intensive care unit and was deemed to be in serious condition that night. Byrne was an associate AD at Oregon State that season.

Advertisement

The injuries can be long-lasting, too. A woman who stormed the field after Yale beat Harvard in 1983 sustained a fractured skull and brain damage, per Sports Litigation alert.

"My view on it is, you have to do what's best for the conference and you have to respect 16 different viewpoints, but safety is obviously a massive priority," Georgia athletics director Josh Brooks said. "I'm a person with an event management/facilities background, so I lean more toward thinking through all the logistics of it. I always want to think through A to Z of how do we keep it as safe as possible with respect to the spirit of college football at the same time?"

What's the solution for field storming?

Saban said he didn't have a strong opinion on what would work best to address field storming.

Advertisement

"I’m not sure what the answer is," Saban said. "I know they’ve talked about fines and I know they’ve talked about losing home games. I think somebody above my paygrade ought to decide that because they probably know the consequences a little bit better than I do."

Byrne, however, knows which solution he prefers.

"If it was up to me, I think if you lost the next home game, the home team forfeited," Byrne said. "Whatever it may be. Those would be steps I think people would get their attention on. Fines have not been very productive."

Could SEC take action on field storming this week?

Byrne called it a "definite maybe" when he spoke to the Tuscaloosa News prior to Wednesday's meetings. He thinks there's a chance something could be decided at the conference level on field storming this week.

Advertisement

"We’ll see where we end up with the vote,' Byrne said. "There are schools that are concerned about taking too drastic of steps. It needs to stop."

Oct 9, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Alabama defensive back Jalyn Armour-Davis (5) leaves the field as Texas A&M fans storm the field after a game-winning field goal as time expired at Kyle Field. Texas A&M defeated Alabama 41-38 on a field goal as time expired. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Nick Saban on field storming: 'There has to be some guidelines' for safety