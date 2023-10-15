SEC Standings: West race starting to clear up after LSU, Alabama win again

Week 7 in the SEC is in the books, and we didn’t see any major upsets in the league.

LSU took care of business against Auburn, moving to 4-1 in conference play with a 48-18 win. Alabama also held on to survive a late Arkansas rally, and while Ole Miss remains in play after it was on a bye this week, the West division could come down to the showdown in Tuscaloosa the first weekend of November.

Elsewhere in the SEC, Tennessee took down Texas A&M at home, Florida rallied from a late 10-point deficit to beat South Carolina and Missouri kept its East hopes alive with a win over Kentucky.

Here’s how the standings in the league look after Week 7.

SEC East

No. 7 - Vanderbilt Commodores (2-6, 0-4 SEC)

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Week 7 Result: L 37-20 vs. Georgia

Week 8 Opponent: Bye

No. 6 - South Carolina Gamecocks (2-4, 1-3 SEC)

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Week 7 Result: L 41-39 vs. Florida

Week 8 Opponent: Away at Missouri

No. 5 - Kentucky Wildcats (5-2, 2-2 SEC)

Syndication: The Courier-Journal

Week 7 Result: L 38-21 vs. Missouri

Week 8 Opponent: Bye

No. 4 - Tennessee Volunteers (5-1, 2-1 SEC)

Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images

Week 7 Result: W 20-13 vs. Texas A&M

Week 8 Opponent: Away at Alabama

No. 3 - Missouri Tigers (6-1, 2-1 SEC)

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Week 7 Result: W 38-21 at Kentucky

Week 8 Opponent: Home vs. South Carolina

No. 2 - Florida Gators (5-2, 3-1 SEC)

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Week 7 Result: W 41-39 at South Carolina

Week 8 Opponent: Bye

No. 1 - Georgia Bulldogs (7-0, 4-0 SEC)

Photo by Carly Mackler/Getty Images

Week 7 Result: W 37-20 at Vanderbilt

Week 8 Opponent: Bye

SEC West

No. 7 - Arkansas Razorbacks (2-5, 0-4 SEC)

No. 6 - Mississippi State Bulldogs (3-3, 0-3 SEC)

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Week 7 Result: Bye

Week 8 Opponent: Away at Arkansas

No. 5 - Auburn Tigers (3-3, 0-3 SEC)

Syndication: The Daily Advertiser

Week 7 Result: L 48-18 at LSU

Week 8 Opponent: Home vs. Ole Miss

No. 4 - Texas A&M Aggies (4-3, 2-2 SEC)

Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images

Week 7 Result: L 20-13 at Tennessee

Week 8 Opponent: Bye

No. 3 - Ole Miss Rebels (5-1, 2-1 SEC)

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Week 7 Result: Bye

Week 8 Opponent: Away at Auburn

No. 2 - LSU Tigers (5-2, 4-1 SEC)

Matthew Hinton-USA TODAY Sports

Week 7 Result: W 48-18 vs. Auburn

Week 8 Opponent: Home vs. Army

No. 1 - Alabama Crimson Tide (6-1, 4-0 SEC)

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Week 7 Result: W 24-21 vs. Arkansas

Week 8 Opponent: Home vs. Tennessee

