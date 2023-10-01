SEC Standings: West looks wide open after LSU’s loss to Ole Miss

Advertisement
If LSU had beaten Ole Miss on Saturday night, we would have seemed to be heading toward a two-team race in the SEC West between the Tigers and Alabama.

However, that’s not what happened. The Rebels outlasted LSU in a 55-49 barnburner, and now we have what looks like it could be anyone’s division. Ole Miss is perfect beyond a loss to Alabama, which hasn’t lost an SEC game yet, nor has Texas A&M after a big win over Arkansas.

We’re five weeks through the college football season, and we don’t seem to have a very clear picture of what’s happening in the league, especially in its western half.

Here’s how the SEC standings look following Week 5.

SEC East

No. 7 - Vanderbilt Commodores (2-4, 0-2 SEC)

Week 5 Result: L 38-21 vs. Missouri

Week 6 Opponent: Away at Florida

No. 6 - South Carolina Gamecocks (2-3, 1-2 SEC)

Week 5 Result: L 41-20 at Tennessee

Week 6 Opponent: Bye

No. 5 - Tennessee Volunteers (4-1, 1-1 SEC)

Week 5 Result: W 41-20 vs. South Carolina

Week 6 Opponent: Bye

No. 4 - Florida Gators (3-2, 1-1 SEC)

Week 5 Result: L 33-14 at Kentucky

Week 6 Opponent: Home vs. Vanderbilt

No. 3 - Missouri Tigers (5-0, 1-0 SEC)

Week 5 Result: W 38-21 at Vanderbilt

Week 6 Opponent: Home vs. LSU

No. 2 - Kentucky Wildcats (5-0, 2-0 SEC)

Week 5 Result: W 33-14 vs. Florida

Week 6 Opponent: Away at Georgia

No. 1 - Georgia Bulldogs (5-0, 2-0 SEC)

Week 5 Result: W 27-20 at Auburn

Week 6 Opponent: Home vs. Kentucky

SEC West

No. 7 - Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-3, 0-3 SEC)

Week 5 Result: L 40-17 vs. Alabama

Week 6 Opponent: Home vs. Western Michigan

No. 6 - Auburn Tigers (3-2, 0-2 SEC)

Week 5 Result: L 27-20 vs. Georgia

Week 6 Opponent: Bye

No. 5 - Arkansas Razorbacks (2-3, 0-2 SEC)

Week 5 Result: L 34-22 vs. Texas A&M

Week 6 Opponent: Away at Ole Miss

No. 4 - Ole Miss Rebels (4-1, 1-1 SEC)

Week 5 Result: W 55-49 vs. LSU

Week 6 Opponent: Home vs. Arkansas

No. 3 - LSU Tigers (3-2, 2-1 SEC)

Week 5 Result: L 55-49 at Ole Miss

Week 6 Opponent: Away at Missouri

No. 2 - Texas A&M Aggies (4-1, 2-0 SEC)

Week 5 Result: W 34-22 vs. Arkansas

Week 6 Opponent: Home vs. Alabama

No. 1 - Alabama Crimson Tide (4-1, 2-0 SEC)

Week 5 Result: W 40-17 at Mississippi State

Week 6 Opponent: Away at Texas A&M

