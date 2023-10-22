SEC Standings: Updating the league pecking order after Week 8
It was a fairly quiet Saturday in the SEC in Week 8.
LSU played the only non-conference game of the weekend, beating Army 62-0, while a number of teams were on a bye. In the biggest game of the week, Alabama overcame its largest home deficit in nearly 30 years to take down Tennessee.
Elsewhere, Ole Miss outlasted Auburn on the road while Missouri stomped South Carolina and Mississippi State got its first league win in a defensive battle against Arkansas.
As the SEC pecking order continues to take shape as we enter Week 9, here’s how the league standings currently look heading into the final weekend of October.
SEC East
No. 7 - Vanderbilt Commodores (2-6, 0-4 SEC)
Week 8 Result: Bye
Week 9 Opponent: Away at Ole Miss
No. 6 - South Carolina Gamecocks (2-5, 1-4 SEC)
Week 8 Result: L 34-12 at Missouri
Week 9 Opponent: Away at Texas A&M
No. 5 - Kentucky Wildcats (5-2, 2-2 SEC)
Week 8 Result: Bye
Week 9 Opponent: Home vs. Tennessee
No. 4 - Tennessee Volunteers (5-2, 2-2 SEC)
Week 8 Result: L 34-20 at Alabama
Week 9 Opponent: Away at Kentucky
No. 3 - Florida Gators (5-2, 3-1 SEC)
Week 8 Result: Bye
Week 9 Opponent: vs. Georgia (in Jacksonville, Fla.)
No. 2 - Missouri Tigers (7-1, 3-1 SEC)
Week 8 Result: W 34-12 vs. South Carolina
Week 9 Opponent: Bye
No. 1 - Georgia Bulldogs (7-0, 4-0 SEC)
Week 8 Result: Bye
Week 9 Opponent: vs. Florida (in Jacksonville, Fla.)
SEC West
No. 7 - Arkansas Razorbacks (2-6, 0-5 SEC)
Week 8 Result: L 7-3 vs. Mississippi State
Week 9 Opponent: Bye
No. 6 - Auburn Tigers (3-4, 0-4 SEC)
Week 8 Result: L 28-21 vs. Ole Miss
Week 9 Opponent: Home vs. Mississippi State
No. 5 - Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-3, 1-3 SEC)
Week 8 Result: W 7-3 at Arkansas
Week 9 Opponent: Away at Auburn
No. 4 - Texas A&M Aggies (4-3, 2-2 SEC)
Week 8 Result: Bye
Week 9 Opponent: Home vs. South Carolina
No. 3 - Ole Miss Rebels (6-1, 3-1 SEC)
Week 8 Result: W 28-21 at Auburn
Week 9 Opponent: Home vs. Vanderbilt
No. 2 - LSU Tigers (6-2, 4-1 SEC)
Week 8 Result: W 62-0 vs. Army
Week 9 Opponent: Bye
No. 1 - Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1, 5-0 SEC)
Week 8 Result: W 34-20 vs. Tennessee
Week 9 Opponent: Bye