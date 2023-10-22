SEC Standings: Updating the league pecking order after Week 8

It was a fairly quiet Saturday in the SEC in Week 8.

LSU played the only non-conference game of the weekend, beating Army 62-0, while a number of teams were on a bye. In the biggest game of the week, Alabama overcame its largest home deficit in nearly 30 years to take down Tennessee.

Elsewhere, Ole Miss outlasted Auburn on the road while Missouri stomped South Carolina and Mississippi State got its first league win in a defensive battle against Arkansas.

As the SEC pecking order continues to take shape as we enter Week 9, here’s how the league standings currently look heading into the final weekend of October.

SEC East

No. 7 - Vanderbilt Commodores (2-6, 0-4 SEC)

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Week 8 Result: Bye

Week 9 Opponent: Away at Ole Miss

No. 6 - South Carolina Gamecocks (2-5, 1-4 SEC)

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Week 8 Result: L 34-12 at Missouri

Week 9 Opponent: Away at Texas A&M

No. 5 - Kentucky Wildcats (5-2, 2-2 SEC)

Syndication: The Courier-Journal

Week 8 Result: Bye

Week 9 Opponent: Home vs. Tennessee

No. 4 - Tennessee Volunteers (5-2, 2-2 SEC)

Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images

Week 8 Result: L 34-20 at Alabama

Week 9 Opponent: Away at Kentucky

No. 3 - Florida Gators (5-2, 3-1 SEC)

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Week 8 Result: Bye

Week 9 Opponent: vs. Georgia (in Jacksonville, Fla.)

No. 2 - Missouri Tigers (7-1, 3-1 SEC)

Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Week 8 Result: W 34-12 vs. South Carolina

Week 9 Opponent: Bye

No. 1 - Georgia Bulldogs (7-0, 4-0 SEC)

Photo by Carly Mackler/Getty Images

Week 8 Result: Bye

Week 9 Opponent: vs. Florida (in Jacksonville, Fla.)

SEC West

No. 7 - Arkansas Razorbacks (2-6, 0-5 SEC)

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Week 8 Result: L 7-3 vs. Mississippi State

Week 9 Opponent: Bye

No. 6 - Auburn Tigers (3-4, 0-4 SEC)

Syndication: The Montgomery Advertiser

Week 8 Result: L 28-21 vs. Ole Miss

Week 9 Opponent: Home vs. Mississippi State

No. 5 - Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-3, 1-3 SEC)

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Week 8 Result: W 7-3 at Arkansas

Week 9 Opponent: Away at Auburn

No. 4 - Texas A&M Aggies (4-3, 2-2 SEC)

Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images

Week 8 Result: Bye

Week 9 Opponent: Home vs. South Carolina

No. 3 - Ole Miss Rebels (6-1, 3-1 SEC)

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Week 8 Result: W 28-21 at Auburn

Week 9 Opponent: Home vs. Vanderbilt

No. 2 - LSU Tigers (6-2, 4-1 SEC)

Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

Week 8 Result: W 62-0 vs. Army

Week 9 Opponent: Bye

No. 1 - Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1, 5-0 SEC)

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Week 8 Result: W 34-20 vs. Tennessee

Week 9 Opponent: Bye

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire