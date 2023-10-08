SEC Standings: LSU stays alive in West race after win over Missouri

LSU’s road trip against Missouri on Saturday felt like a must-win if the team was going to salvage any semblance of a successful season, and while it certainly wasn’t pretty, the Tigers held on to win 49-39.

Coach Brian Kelly’s team stayed alive in the SEC West, though it still has some ground to make up as Alabama remained perfect in league play with a win over Texas A&M. The Aggies, LSU and Ole Miss all now have one loss in league play, setting up a potentially interesting race if the Tigers can upset the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa.

As the division races continue to crystallize, here’s how the conference standings look after six weeks.

SEC East

No. 7 - Vanderbilt Commodores (2-5, 0-3 SEC)

Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun

Week 6 Result: L 38-14 at Florida

Week 7 Opponent: Home vs. Georgia

No. 6 - South Carolina Gamecocks (2-3, 1-2 SEC)

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Week 6 Result: Bye

Week 7 Opponent: Home vs. Florida

No. 5 - Tennessee Volunteers (4-1, 1-1 SEC)

Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Week 6 Result: Bye

Week 7 Opponent: Home vs. Texas A&M

No. 4 - Missouri Tigers (5-1, 1-1 SEC)

Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images

Week 6 Result: L 49-39 vs. LSU

Week 7 Opponent: Away at Kentucky

No. 3 - Florida Gators (4-2, 2-1 SEC)

Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun

Week 6 Result: W 38-14 vs. Vanderbilt

Week 7 Opponent: Away at South Carolina

No. 2 - Kentucky Wildcats (5-1, 2-1 SEC)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Week 6 Result: L 51-13 at Georgia

Week 7 Opponent: Home vs. Missouri

No. 1 - Georgia Bulldogs (6-0, 3-0 SEC)

Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Week 6 Result: W 51-13 vs. Kentucky

Week 7 Opponent: Away at Vanderbilt

SEC West

No. 7 - Mississippi State Bulldogs (3-3, 0-3 SEC)

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Week 6 Result: W 41-28 vs. Western Michigan

Week 7 Opponent: Bye

No. 6 - Arkansas Razorbacks (2-4, 0-3 SEC)

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Week 6 Result: L 27-20 at Ole Miss

Week 7 Opponent: Away at Alabama

No. 5 - Auburn Tigers (3-2, 0-2 SEC)

Syndication: The Montgomery Advertiser

Week 6 Result: Bye

Week 7 Opponent: Away at LSU

No. 4 - Texas A&M Aggies (4-2, 2-1 SEC)

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Week 6 Result: L 26-20 vs. Alabama

Week 7 Opponent: Away at Tennessee

No. 3 - Ole Miss Rebels (5-1, 2-1 SEC)

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Week 6 Result: W 27-20 vs. Arkansas

Week 7 Opponent: Bye

No. 2 - LSU Tigers (4-2, 3-1 SEC)

Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images

Week 6 Result: W 49-39 at Missouri

Week 7 Opponent: Home vs. Auburn

No. 1 - Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1, 3-0 SEC)

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Week 6 Result: W 26-20 at Texas A&M

Week 7 Opponent: Home vs. Arkansas

