SEC Standings: LSU stays alive in West race after win over Missouri
LSU’s road trip against Missouri on Saturday felt like a must-win if the team was going to salvage any semblance of a successful season, and while it certainly wasn’t pretty, the Tigers held on to win 49-39.
Coach Brian Kelly’s team stayed alive in the SEC West, though it still has some ground to make up as Alabama remained perfect in league play with a win over Texas A&M. The Aggies, LSU and Ole Miss all now have one loss in league play, setting up a potentially interesting race if the Tigers can upset the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa.
As the division races continue to crystallize, here’s how the conference standings look after six weeks.
SEC East
No. 7 - Vanderbilt Commodores (2-5, 0-3 SEC)
Week 6 Result: L 38-14 at Florida
Week 7 Opponent: Home vs. Georgia
No. 6 - South Carolina Gamecocks (2-3, 1-2 SEC)
Week 6 Result: Bye
Week 7 Opponent: Home vs. Florida
No. 5 - Tennessee Volunteers (4-1, 1-1 SEC)
Week 6 Result: Bye
Week 7 Opponent: Home vs. Texas A&M
No. 4 - Missouri Tigers (5-1, 1-1 SEC)
Week 6 Result: L 49-39 vs. LSU
Week 7 Opponent: Away at Kentucky
No. 3 - Florida Gators (4-2, 2-1 SEC)
Week 6 Result: W 38-14 vs. Vanderbilt
Week 7 Opponent: Away at South Carolina
No. 2 - Kentucky Wildcats (5-1, 2-1 SEC)
Week 6 Result: L 51-13 at Georgia
Week 7 Opponent: Home vs. Missouri
No. 1 - Georgia Bulldogs (6-0, 3-0 SEC)
Week 6 Result: W 51-13 vs. Kentucky
Week 7 Opponent: Away at Vanderbilt
SEC West
No. 7 - Mississippi State Bulldogs (3-3, 0-3 SEC)
Week 6 Result: W 41-28 vs. Western Michigan
Week 7 Opponent: Bye
No. 6 - Arkansas Razorbacks (2-4, 0-3 SEC)
Week 6 Result: L 27-20 at Ole Miss
Week 7 Opponent: Away at Alabama
No. 5 - Auburn Tigers (3-2, 0-2 SEC)
Week 6 Result: Bye
Week 7 Opponent: Away at LSU
No. 4 - Texas A&M Aggies (4-2, 2-1 SEC)
Week 6 Result: L 26-20 vs. Alabama
Week 7 Opponent: Away at Tennessee
No. 3 - Ole Miss Rebels (5-1, 2-1 SEC)
Week 6 Result: W 27-20 vs. Arkansas
Week 7 Opponent: Bye
No. 2 - LSU Tigers (4-2, 3-1 SEC)
Week 6 Result: W 49-39 at Missouri
Week 7 Opponent: Home vs. Auburn
No. 1 - Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1, 3-0 SEC)
Week 6 Result: W 26-20 at Texas A&M
Week 7 Opponent: Home vs. Arkansas