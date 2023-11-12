SEC Standings Update: Conference championship matchup set after Week 11

In a day that didn’t feature many competitive games in the SEC, LSU’s performance in the 52-35 win over Florida was the highlight.

Quarterback Jayden Daniels became the first player in FBS history to throw for 350 yards in a game and rush for 200, and he may now be the frontrunner to win the Heisman.

Unfortunately for the Tigers, they won’t be returning to Atlanta this season as Alabama clinched the SEC West with a blowout win over Kentucky. It will face Georgia, which clinched the East by dominating Ole Miss.

With the championship matchup set, here’s how the SEC standings look with two weeks to play.

SEC East

No. 7 - Vanderbilt Commodores (2-9, 0-7 SEC)

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 Result: L 47-6 at South Carolina

Week 12 Opponent: Bye

No. 6 - South Carolina Gamecocks (4-6, 2-5 SEC)

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 Result: W 47-6 vs. Vanderbilt

Week 12 Opponent: Home vs. Kentucky

No. 5 - Florida Gators (5-5, 3-4 SEC)

Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Week 11 Result: L 52-35 at LSU

Week 12 Opponent: Away at Missouri

No. 4 - Kentucky Wildcats (6-4, 3-4 SEC)

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 Result: L 49-21 vs. Alabama

Week 12 Opponent: Away at South Carolina

No. 3 - Tennessee Volunteers (7-3, 3-3 SEC)

Kylie Graham-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 Result: L 36-7 at Missouri

Week 12 Opponent: Home vs. Georgia

No. 2 - Missouri Tigers (8-2, 4-2 SEC)

Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Week 11 Result: W 36-7 vs. Tennessee

Week 12 Opponent: Home vs. Florida

No. 1 - Georgia Bulldogs (10-0, 7-0 SEC)

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 Result: W 52-17 vs. Ole Miss

Week 12 Opponent: Away at Tennessee

SEC West

No. 7 - Arkansas Razorbacks (3-7, 1-6 SEC)

Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 Result: L 48-10 vs. Auburn

Week 12 Opponent: Home vs. FIU

No. 6 - Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-6, 1-6 SEC)

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 Result: L 51-10 at Texas A&M

Week 12 Opponent: Home vs. Southern Miss

No. 5 - Auburn Tigers (6-4, 3-4 SEC)

Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 Result: W 48-10 at Arkansas

Week 12 Opponent: Home vs. New Mexico State

No. 4 - Texas A&M Aggies (6-4, 4-3 SEC)

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 Result: W 51-10 vs. Mississippi State

Week 12 Opponent: Home vs. Abilene Christian

No. 3 - LSU Tigers (7-3, 5-2 SEC)

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 Result: W 52-35 vs. Florida

Week 12 Opponent: Home vs. Georgia State

No. 2 - Ole Miss Rebels (8-2, 5-2 SEC)

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 Result: L 52-17 at Georgia

Week 12 Opponent: Home vs. UL Monroe

No. 1 - Alabama Crimson Tide (9-1, 7-0 SEC)

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 Result: W 49-21 at Kentucky

Week 12 Opponent: Home vs. Chattanooga

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire