SEC Standings Update: Conference championship matchup set after Week 11
In a day that didn’t feature many competitive games in the SEC, LSU’s performance in the 52-35 win over Florida was the highlight.
Quarterback Jayden Daniels became the first player in FBS history to throw for 350 yards in a game and rush for 200, and he may now be the frontrunner to win the Heisman.
Unfortunately for the Tigers, they won’t be returning to Atlanta this season as Alabama clinched the SEC West with a blowout win over Kentucky. It will face Georgia, which clinched the East by dominating Ole Miss.
With the championship matchup set, here’s how the SEC standings look with two weeks to play.
SEC East
No. 7 - Vanderbilt Commodores (2-9, 0-7 SEC)
Week 11 Result: L 47-6 at South Carolina
Week 12 Opponent: Bye
No. 6 - South Carolina Gamecocks (4-6, 2-5 SEC)
Week 11 Result: W 47-6 vs. Vanderbilt
Week 12 Opponent: Home vs. Kentucky
No. 5 - Florida Gators (5-5, 3-4 SEC)
Week 11 Result: L 52-35 at LSU
Week 12 Opponent: Away at Missouri
No. 4 - Kentucky Wildcats (6-4, 3-4 SEC)
Week 11 Result: L 49-21 vs. Alabama
Week 12 Opponent: Away at South Carolina
No. 3 - Tennessee Volunteers (7-3, 3-3 SEC)
Week 11 Result: L 36-7 at Missouri
Week 12 Opponent: Home vs. Georgia
No. 2 - Missouri Tigers (8-2, 4-2 SEC)
Week 11 Result: W 36-7 vs. Tennessee
Week 12 Opponent: Home vs. Florida
No. 1 - Georgia Bulldogs (10-0, 7-0 SEC)
Week 11 Result: W 52-17 vs. Ole Miss
Week 12 Opponent: Away at Tennessee
SEC West
No. 7 - Arkansas Razorbacks (3-7, 1-6 SEC)
Week 11 Result: L 48-10 vs. Auburn
Week 12 Opponent: Home vs. FIU
No. 6 - Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-6, 1-6 SEC)
Week 11 Result: L 51-10 at Texas A&M
Week 12 Opponent: Home vs. Southern Miss
No. 5 - Auburn Tigers (6-4, 3-4 SEC)
Week 11 Result: W 48-10 at Arkansas
Week 12 Opponent: Home vs. New Mexico State
No. 4 - Texas A&M Aggies (6-4, 4-3 SEC)
Week 11 Result: W 51-10 vs. Mississippi State
Week 12 Opponent: Home vs. Abilene Christian
No. 3 - LSU Tigers (7-3, 5-2 SEC)
Week 11 Result: W 52-35 vs. Florida
Week 12 Opponent: Home vs. Georgia State
No. 2 - Ole Miss Rebels (8-2, 5-2 SEC)
Week 11 Result: L 52-17 at Georgia
Week 12 Opponent: Home vs. UL Monroe
No. 1 - Alabama Crimson Tide (9-1, 7-0 SEC)
Week 11 Result: W 49-21 at Kentucky
Week 12 Opponent: Home vs. Chattanooga