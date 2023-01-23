SEC Standings: Auburn’s stock rises after earning fifth-straight win

The No. 16 Auburn Tigers have become one of the hottest teams in the SEC as of late.

After the Tigers suffered its first and only SEC loss of the season in Athens on Jan. 4, Auburn has won five straight games, three of which have been on the road. Their road performances have been equally as impressive as their home wins, as Auburn has won their last two road games by an average of 16.5 points.

This week will provide more of a challenge, as Auburn welcomes Texas A&M to Neville Arena on Wednesday before traveling to Morgantown to face West Virginia on Saturday in the annual SEC-Big 12 Challenge.

The Aggies enter the week as the No. 3 team in the SEC following their first conference loss of the season. Texas A&M lost to Kentucky at Rupp Arena, 76-67, to snap a seven-game winning streak.

West Virginia had a solid nonconference slate by earning wins over Florida, Pittsburgh, and UAB. However, the Mountaineers are 1-6 in Big 12 play, but their lone win is over No. 14 TCU.

Ahead of a busy week in SEC play, here’s a look at the current SEC standings as of Monday, Jan. 23.

Ole Miss

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 9-10, 1-6 SEC

Weekly Schedule

Tuesday: vs. Missouri (6 p.m. CT, ESPN2)

Saturday: at Oklahoma State (7 p.m. CT, ESPN2)

LSU

Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 12-7, 1-6 SEC

Weekly Schedule

Tuesday: at Arkansas (6 p.m. CT, ESPN2)

Saturday: vs. Texas Tech (1 p.m. CT, ESPNU)

Mississippi State

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 12-7, 1-6 SEC

Weekly Schedule

Wednesday: at Alabama (8 p.m. CT, SEC Network)

Saturday: vs. TCU (3 p.m. CT, ESPN2)

South Carolina

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 8-11, 1-5 SEC

Weekly Schedule

Wednesday: at Florida (6 p.m. CT, ESPN2)

Saturday: at Georgia (5 p.m. CT, SEC Network)

Arkansas

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 13-6, 2-5 SEC

Weekly Schedule

Tuesday: vs. LSU (6 p.m. CT, ESPN2)

Saturday: at Baylor (3 p.m. CT, ESPN)

Missouri

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 14-5, 3-4 SEC

Weekly Schedule

Tuesday: at Ole Miss (6 p.m. CT, SEC Network)

Saturday: vs. Iowa State (1 p.m. CT, ESPN2)

Story continues

Vanderbilt

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 10-9, 3-3 SEC

Weekly Schedule

Tuesday: vs. Kentucky (8 p.m. CT, SEC Network)

Saturday: at Texas A&M (7:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network)

Georgia

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 13-6, 3-3 SEC

Weekly Schedule

Wednesday: at Tennessee (6 p.m. CT, SEC Network)

Saturday: vs. South Carolina (5 p.m. CT, SEC Network)

Florida

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 11-8, 4-3 SEC

Weekly Schedule

Wednesday: vs. South Carolina (6 p.m. CT, ESPN2)

Saturday: at Kansas State (5 p.m. CT, ESPN2)

Kentucky

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 13-6, 4-3 SEC

Weekly Schedule

Tuesday: at Vanderbilt (8 p.m. CT, SEC Network)

Saturday: vs. Kansas (7 p.m. CT, ESPN)

Texas A&M

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 13-6, 5-1 SEC

Weekly Schedule:

Wednesday: at Auburn (8 p.m. CT, ESPN2)

Saturday: vs. Vanderbilt (7:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network)

Tennessee

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 16-3, 6-1 SEC

Weekly Schedule

Wednesday: vs. Georgia (6 p.m. CT, SEC Network)

Saturday: vs. Texas (5 p.m. CT, ESPN)

Auburn

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 16-3, 6-1 SEC

Weekly Schedule

Wednesday: vs. Texas A&M (8 p.m. CT, ESPN2)

Saturday: at West Virginia (11 a.m. CT, ESPN)

Alabama

The Tuscaloosa News

Record: 17-2, 7-0 SEC

Weekly Schedule

Wednesday: vs. Mississippi State (8 p.m. CT, SEC Network)

Saturday: at Oklahoma (1 p.m. CT, ESPN)

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire