SEC Standings: Auburn’s stock rises after earning fifth-straight win
The No. 16 Auburn Tigers have become one of the hottest teams in the SEC as of late.
After the Tigers suffered its first and only SEC loss of the season in Athens on Jan. 4, Auburn has won five straight games, three of which have been on the road. Their road performances have been equally as impressive as their home wins, as Auburn has won their last two road games by an average of 16.5 points.
This week will provide more of a challenge, as Auburn welcomes Texas A&M to Neville Arena on Wednesday before traveling to Morgantown to face West Virginia on Saturday in the annual SEC-Big 12 Challenge.
The Aggies enter the week as the No. 3 team in the SEC following their first conference loss of the season. Texas A&M lost to Kentucky at Rupp Arena, 76-67, to snap a seven-game winning streak.
West Virginia had a solid nonconference slate by earning wins over Florida, Pittsburgh, and UAB. However, the Mountaineers are 1-6 in Big 12 play, but their lone win is over No. 14 TCU.
Ahead of a busy week in SEC play, here’s a look at the current SEC standings as of Monday, Jan. 23.
Ole Miss
Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 9-10, 1-6 SEC
Weekly Schedule
Tuesday: vs. Missouri (6 p.m. CT, ESPN2)
Saturday: at Oklahoma State (7 p.m. CT, ESPN2)
LSU
Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 12-7, 1-6 SEC
Weekly Schedule
Tuesday: at Arkansas (6 p.m. CT, ESPN2)
Saturday: vs. Texas Tech (1 p.m. CT, ESPNU)
Mississippi State
Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 12-7, 1-6 SEC
Weekly Schedule
Wednesday: at Alabama (8 p.m. CT, SEC Network)
Saturday: vs. TCU (3 p.m. CT, ESPN2)
South Carolina
Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 8-11, 1-5 SEC
Weekly Schedule
Wednesday: at Florida (6 p.m. CT, ESPN2)
Saturday: at Georgia (5 p.m. CT, SEC Network)
Arkansas
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 13-6, 2-5 SEC
Weekly Schedule
Tuesday: vs. LSU (6 p.m. CT, ESPN2)
Saturday: at Baylor (3 p.m. CT, ESPN)
Missouri
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 14-5, 3-4 SEC
Weekly Schedule
Tuesday: at Ole Miss (6 p.m. CT, SEC Network)
Saturday: vs. Iowa State (1 p.m. CT, ESPN2)
Vanderbilt
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 10-9, 3-3 SEC
Weekly Schedule
Tuesday: vs. Kentucky (8 p.m. CT, SEC Network)
Saturday: at Texas A&M (7:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network)
Georgia
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 13-6, 3-3 SEC
Weekly Schedule
Wednesday: at Tennessee (6 p.m. CT, SEC Network)
Saturday: vs. South Carolina (5 p.m. CT, SEC Network)
Florida
Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 11-8, 4-3 SEC
Weekly Schedule
Wednesday: vs. South Carolina (6 p.m. CT, ESPN2)
Saturday: at Kansas State (5 p.m. CT, ESPN2)
Kentucky
Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 13-6, 4-3 SEC
Weekly Schedule
Tuesday: at Vanderbilt (8 p.m. CT, SEC Network)
Saturday: vs. Kansas (7 p.m. CT, ESPN)
Texas A&M
Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 13-6, 5-1 SEC
Weekly Schedule:
Wednesday: at Auburn (8 p.m. CT, ESPN2)
Saturday: vs. Vanderbilt (7:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network)
Tennessee
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 16-3, 6-1 SEC
Weekly Schedule
Wednesday: vs. Georgia (6 p.m. CT, SEC Network)
Saturday: vs. Texas (5 p.m. CT, ESPN)
Auburn
Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 16-3, 6-1 SEC
Weekly Schedule
Wednesday: vs. Texas A&M (8 p.m. CT, ESPN2)
Saturday: at West Virginia (11 a.m. CT, ESPN)
Alabama
The Tuscaloosa News
Record: 17-2, 7-0 SEC
Weekly Schedule
Wednesday: vs. Mississippi State (8 p.m. CT, SEC Network)
Saturday: at Oklahoma (1 p.m. CT, ESPN)