Here’s how the SEC stacks up in the latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll
It shouldn’t be a surprise at this point that a Gators team that is just barely holding on to a spot on the bubble isn’t anywhere near the top 25. After a blowout loss at Kentucky on Saturday, Florida is once again not receiving any votes in the latest update of the coaches poll.
The rest of the SEC is doing significantly better. Auburn maintained its No. 2 spot on the rankings despite a loss to Arkansas (who is now in a tie for 24th with UConn) and the Wildcats are up to the No. 3 spot as they look like one of the best teams in the country right now.
Tennessee also saw a rise as it is up five spots to No. 13, and Alabama is just on the verge as its 55 votes are the most of any unranked team. LSU is the only other conference team receiving votes, but with just eight, the Tigers won’t be back in the top 25 any time soon.
Here’s the full Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports.
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
Gonzaga
21-2
798 (30)
–
2
Auburn
23-2
734 (2)
–
3
Kentucky
21-4
731
+1
4
Arizona
22-2
725
+1
5
Duke
21-4
631
+1
6
Kansas
20-4
603
+2
7
Purdue
22-4
596
-4
8
Baylor
21-4
583
+2
9
Providence
21-2
577
+2
10
Villanova
19-6
475
+5
11
Texas Tech
19-6
451
-2
12
Illinois
18-6
441
+1
13
Tennessee
18-6
360
+5
14
UCLA
14-5
358
-2
15
Houston
20-4
351
-8
16
19-5
328
-2
17
21-4
288
+4
18
15-6
278
-2
19
18-6
244
-2
20
18-7
170
–
21
Murray St
24-2
105
+3
22
Wyoming
21-3
94
+4
23
Marquette
16-9
87
-4
24
Connecticut
17-7
68
-1
24
Arkansas
19-6
68
+6
Schools Dropped Out
No. 22 Saint Mary’s; No. 25 Wake Forest
Others Receiving Votes
Alabama 55; Saint Mary’s 45; Colorado St. 33; Xavier 20; Notre Dame 18; Wake Forest 16; Miami-Florida 14; Louisiana State 8; Southern Methodist 7; Loyola-Chicago 7; Seton Hall 6; Rutgers 6; Boise St. 6; Davidson 4; San Francisco 3; North Carolina 2; Iowa State 2; Iowa 2; Texas Christian 1; Missouri St. 1
Related
Florida basketball wiggles in NET rankings, still in top 50
Update on Tyree Appleby's status after injury against Kentucky on Saturday
Blowout loss to Kentucky doing no favors for UF's tournament resume
List
Free Throws: Pat Dooley's quick takes from Florida's blowout loss at Kentucky
List
3 takeaways as Kentucky snaps Florida's 4-game winning streak in blowout fashion
Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.
Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.