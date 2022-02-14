Here’s how the SEC stacks up in the latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

It shouldn’t be a surprise at this point that a Gators team that is just barely holding on to a spot on the bubble isn’t anywhere near the top 25. After a blowout loss at Kentucky on Saturday, Florida is once again not receiving any votes in the latest update of the coaches poll.

The rest of the SEC is doing significantly better. Auburn maintained its No. 2 spot on the rankings despite a loss to Arkansas (who is now in a tie for 24th with UConn) and the Wildcats are up to the No. 3 spot as they look like one of the best teams in the country right now.

Tennessee also saw a rise as it is up five spots to No. 13, and Alabama is just on the verge as its 55 votes are the most of any unranked team. LSU is the only other conference team receiving votes, but with just eight, the Tigers won’t be back in the top 25 any time soon.

Here’s the full Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports.

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Gonzaga

21-2

798 (30)

2

Auburn

23-2

734 (2)

3

Kentucky

21-4

731

+1

4

Arizona

22-2

725

+1

5

Duke

21-4

631

+1

6

Kansas

20-4

603

+2

7

Purdue

22-4

596

-4

8

Baylor

21-4

583

+2

9

Providence

21-2

577

+2

10

Villanova

19-6

475

+5

11

Texas Tech

19-6

451

-2

12

Illinois

18-6

441

+1

13

Tennessee

18-6

360

+5

14

UCLA

14-5

358

-2

15

Houston

20-4

351

-8

16

Wisconsin

19-5

328

-2

17

USC

21-4

288

+4

18

Ohio State

15-6

278

-2

19

Michigan St

18-6

244

-2

20

Texas

18-7

170

21

Murray St

24-2

105

+3

22

Wyoming

21-3

94

+4

23

Marquette

16-9

87

-4

24

Connecticut

17-7

68

-1

24

Arkansas

19-6

68

+6

Schools Dropped Out

No. 22 Saint Mary’s; No. 25 Wake Forest

Others Receiving Votes

Alabama 55; Saint Mary’s 45; Colorado St. 33; Xavier 20; Notre Dame 18; Wake Forest 16; Miami-Florida 14; Louisiana State 8; Southern Methodist 7; Loyola-Chicago 7; Seton Hall 6; Rutgers 6; Boise St. 6; Davidson 4; San Francisco 3; North Carolina 2; Iowa State 2; Iowa 2; Texas Christian 1; Missouri St. 1

